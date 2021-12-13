comscore Realme announces December 20 event, could launch Realme GT 2 Pro: Here's what we know
The Realme GT 2 Series special event was announced via the official Realme UK Twitter account. The event will be held virtually at 9 AM GMT (2:30 PM IST) on December 20.

Realme GT 2 Pro

(Image source: OnLeaks)

Realme has announced that it will be hosting a special event on December 20, where it is expected to launch the flagship Realme GT 2 Pro smartphone. This will be the company’s first smartphone powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. While not much is known about the device as of now, it is rumoured to launch in India early next year. Also Read - Best fast charging power banks you can get in India right now

The Realme GT 2 Series special event was announced via the official Realme UK Twitter account. The event will be held virtually at 9 AM GMT (2:30 PM IST) on December 20 and will be streamed live via Facebook and YouTube. Also Read - Realme GT 2 Pro powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 could launch on December 9

To recall, Realme Vice President and President of Realme International Business Group Madhav Sheth had earlier hinted that the company is looking to launch its flagship Realme GT 2 Pro this month. The device is expected to launch in the Indian market during the first quarter of next year.

The device also recently appeared on benchmark site AnTuTu managing to garner a score of over a million. Reports suggest that the device will be priced at around Yuan 4,000 (approximately Rs 47,600). It is also being said that the company will launch a special edition priced at around Yuan 5,000 (approximately Rs 59,500).

Realme GT 2 Pro: Expected specifications

While the company has not revealed much about the upcoming smartphone. However, reports and leaks have suggested that the device will sport a 6.8-inch WQHD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by Qualcomm’s latest flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. The device will come with up to 12GB of RAM along with 512GB of internal storage.

It will come with a 50-megapixel triple camera setup at the back along with WiFi 6 and Bluetooth v5.2 support. It is also being said that the device will come with an under-display selfie camera.

  Published Date: December 13, 2021 2:22 PM IST

