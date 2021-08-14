Realme breaks up with Realme X series to welcome Realme GT in India

Relationships are hard to break up but Realme has mustered enough courage to ditch its long-running X series. In a recent interview, CEO Madhav Sheth has confirmed that the company plans no more models in the Realme X series lineup. Instead, the company is replacing it with the Realme GT series, of which the first two models are launching soon. Also Read - Realme Book Slim will be lighter than the MacBook Pro; confirms company

"The GT is the new X," says Sheth in an interview with TechRadar. This hints at Realme bringing more models in the GT series in the days the to come. The Realme GT and GT Master Edition are launching on August 18, with rumours hinting at the Realme GT Master Explore Edition launching later in India. Sheth has not given any further hints about future GT models for the Indian market.

Realme GT is the new X

The Realme X series has presented some of the most premium models in the company's history, spawning some of the flagship-level models at interesting prices. The most recent offering in this series was the Realme X7 Max, which was essentially a Realme GT Neo with a new name and a localised pricing strategy.

Should you worry if you just got any of the Realme X series devices? Ideally not. Realme will continue selling the existing stocks of the X series and will roll out software updates. This is more like a marketing revamp, where Realme is simply refreshing the name to gather interest.

The Realme GT series coming to India is relying on Qualcomm Snapdragon chips. The Realme GT 5G is getting the top tier Snapdragon 888 chip while the GT Master Edition will rely on the Snapdragon 778G chip. Both are 5G chips and it remains to be seen how Realme prices these phones in the country.

Currently, the Realme X7 Max is the most powerful phone Realme sells in India. With a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chip at the helm, and a 120Hz AMOLED display with a 360Hz response rate on the face, the X7 Max is essentially a great option for mobile gamers on a budget. The Realme X7 5G sells at a much lower price but you get to witness the Dimensity 800U chip at the helm.