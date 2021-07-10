Realme C11 2021 launched in India: Will compete against Tecno Spark Go 2021, Lava Z2 Max and more

Realme has launched the successor to its Realme C11, dubbed the Realme C11 2021. The device will go up against similarly priced smartphones in India, including the Tecno Spark Go 2021, Lava Z2 Max, Tecno Spark 7 and more. Apart from this, its sub-brand Dizo has also launched two feature phones in the country dubbed Dizo Star 300 and Dizo Star 500 starting at Rs 1,999. Also Read - Top tech news of this week: No need to accept WhatsApp's new privacy policy, Realme affordable laptops and more

Realme C11 2021: Price in India

Realme C11 2021 is priced at Rs 6,999 for the sole 2GB RAM/32GB storage variant. It is currently available on sale via realme.com, Flipkart and the company’s offline partner stores. The device is being offered in two colour options: Cool Blue and Cool Grey. Also Read - Exclusive: Realme to launch affordable laptops, target will be college students looking for cheaper laptops

Launch offers include 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card, 10 percent instant discount on first-time transactions via Bank of Baroda Mastercard debit card, ICICI Mastercard Credit Card, 5 percent instant discount on first time SBI Mastercard Debit Card transactions and a 20 percent instant discount via Amex Network Cards issued by ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, SBI Cards and Mobikwik. Also Read - Top tech news today: Pokemon Go Fest 2021, Qualcomm smartphone and more

Also, customers purchasing the device can also get a Google Nest mini at Rs 1,999 or the Google Nest Hub for Rs 5,999.

Realme C11 2021: Specifications

Realme C11 2021 sports a 6.5-inch display with a drop notch on top and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by an octa-core UNISOC SC9863A processor paired with 2GB of RAM along with 32GB of internal storage. It runs Google’s Android 11 (Go Edition) operating system with the company’s own Realme UI Go Edition skin on top. All of this is backed by a 5,000mAh battery.

Realme C11 2021 sports a single 8-megapixel camera at the back with support for full HD video recording. On the front, it features a 5-megapixel camera to take selfies.