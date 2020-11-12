Intro-Realme has launched the Realme C11 smartphone starting at Rs.7499 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Infinix also recently launched the Infinix Smart 4 Plus smartphone starting at Rs.7999 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Realme C11 and Infinix Smart 4 Plus across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - iPhone SE 2021 launch reportedly delayed: COVID-19 not the reason this time

Display and Design-The Realme C11 features a 6.5” Mini-drop Fullscreen with a screen resolution of 1600×720 HD+. Meanwhile, the Infinix Smart 4 Plus comes with a 6.82-inch along with a resolution of 720×1640 pixels. The Realme C11 weighs 196g and the Infinix Smart 4 Plus measures 207 g. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M01s vs Tecno Spark Power 2 - Head to Head Comparison with Price and Specs

Specifications-Under the hood, the Realme C11 features a MediaTek Helio G35. Meanwhile, the Infinix Smart 4 Plus features a MediaTek Helio A25. The Realme C11 is available in 1 variants. The Infinix Smart 4 Plus also comes in single variant. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime vs Realme C15 - Here's the Latest Comparison with Reviews and Ratings

Price-The price range of Realme C11 is based on its different variants. Realme C11 of 2GB +32GB will be priced Rs.7499. The price of Infinix Smart 4 Plus of 3GB is of Rs.7999

Camera -The Realme C11 has a 13MP Primary Camera + 2MP Portrait Lens main camera whereas, Infinix Smart 4 Plus has a 13MP main camera. On the front the Realme C11 has 5MP AI Selfie Camera main Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Infinix Smart 4 Plus has a 8MP front camera.

Battery -The battery of Realme C11 is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Infinix Smart 4 Plus of 6000 mAh. The Realme C11 runs on realme UI Based on Android 10. The Infinix Smart 4 Plus runs on Android v10 (Q)