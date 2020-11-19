Realme has launched the Realme C12 smartphone starting at Rs.8999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Tecno also recently launched the Tecno Spark Power 2 smartphone starting at Rs.9999 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Realme C12 and Tecno Spark Power 2 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi 9 vs Vivo Y20 - Specifications Compared, Price in India, and Features

Display and Design-The Realme C12 features a 6.5-inch HD Plus LCD with a screen resolution of 720×1,600. Meanwhile, the Tecno Spark Power 2 comes with a 17.78 cm (7 inch) along with a resolution of 1640 x 720 Pixels. The Realme C12 weighs 209 g and the Tecno Spark Power 2 measures 220 g.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Realme C12 features a MediaTek Helio G35 chipset. Meanwhile, the Tecno Spark Power 2 features a MediaTek Helio P22 Octa Core. The Realme C12 is available in 2 variants. The Tecno Spark Power 2 also comes in 2 variants.

Price-The price range of Realme C12 is based on its different variants. Realme C12 of 3GB +32GB will be priced Rs.8999. The price of Tecno Spark Power 2 of 4 GB + 64 GB is of Rs.9999

Camera -The Realme C12 has a 13-megapixel primary sensor + 2-megapixel depth sensor+ 2-megapixel macro sensor main camera whereas, Tecno Spark Power 2 has a 16 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + AI Lens main camera. On the front the Realme C12 has 5Megapixel main Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Tecno Spark Power 2 has a 16MP Front Camera front camera.

Battery -The battery of Realme C12 is powered by 6,000mAh as compared to the battery of Tecno Spark Power 2 of 6000 mAh. The Realme C12 runs on Realme UI based on Android 10. The Tecno Spark Power 2 runs on Android 10.