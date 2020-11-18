Realme has launched the Realme C12 smartphone starting at Rs.8999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Xiaomi also recently launched the Xiaomi Redmi 9 smartphone starting at Rs.8999 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Realme C12 and Xiaomi Redmi 9 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - Mobile data not working properly? 5 easy tips to fix the issue

Display and Design-The Realme C12 features a 6.5-inch HD Plus LCD with a screen resolution of 720×1,600. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi Redmi 9 comes with a 6.53-inch along with a resolution of HD+. The Realme C12 weighs 209 g and the Xiaomi Redmi 9 measures 196g.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Realme C12 features a MediaTek Helio G35 chipset. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi Redmi 9 features a MediaTek Helio G35. The Realme C12 is available in 3 variants. The Xiaomi Redmi 9 comes in 2 variants.

Price-The price range of Realme C12 is based on its different variants. Realme C12 of 3GB +32GB will be priced Rs.8999. The price of Xiaomi Redmi 9 of 4GB + 64GB is of Rs.8999

Camera -The Realme C12 has a 13-megapixel primary sensor + 2-megapixel depth sensor+ 2-megapixel macro sensor main camera whereas, Xiaomi Redmi 9 has a 13 MP + 2MP main camera. On the front the Realme C12 has 5Megapixel main Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi Redmi 9 has a 5-megapixel front camera.

Battery -The battery of Realme C12 is powered by 6,000mAh as compared to the battery of Xiaomi Redmi 9 of 5000mah. The Realme C12 runs on Realme UI based on Android 10. The Xiaomi Redmi 9 runs on Android 10, MIUI 11.