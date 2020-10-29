Realme C15 Qualcomm Edition launched in India at Rs 9,999

Realme bombards the Indian smartphone space like no other brand and its efforts can be seen with the latest Realme C15 Qualcomm Edition. The C15 launched a couple of months ago as a feature-rich affordable smartphone running on a MediaTek chip. Now, Realme has introduced the Qualcomm Edition as an additional variant of the same. What’s the difference, you ask? As suggestive it gets, the Qualcomm Edition gets a Snapdragon 460 instead of the original’s MediaTek Helio G35. Also Read - Realme 7i review: For the sake of newness

The Realme C15 Qualcomm Edition comes in two storage variants. The base variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage costs Rs 9,999 whereas the top-end variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage comes at a price of Rs 10,999. As part of introductory prices, Realme will sell the base variant at Rs 9,499 and the 4GB RAM variant at a price of Rs 10,499. The MediaTek versions will continue to sell. Also Read - Realme C15 review: Yet another entrant in Rs 10,000 smartphone segment

Realme C15 Qualcomm Edition specifications

The Realme C15 Qualcomm Edition is 90 percent similar to the C15 with the MediaTek chipset. The only new feature here is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 chip that we have previously seen on the Motorola Moto E7 Plus. Realme has not announced any benefits the Qualcomm Edition will have over the MediaTek version. Also Read - Realme 7 review: Unbeatable gaming package on budget

The Realme C15 Qualcomm Edition features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720 x 1,600 pixels) display with an aspect ratio of 20:9. The display also carries an 88.7 percent screen-to-body ratio. It runs on the latest Realme UI based on Android 10 and Realme hasn’t announced anything on the update front. The C15 retains the same matte plastic unibody design with a squarish camera module.

Speaking of the cameras, there’s a quad-sensor setup at the back. The main camera is a 13-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 lens. This is accompanied by an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.25 ultra-wide-angle. There’s also a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor with an f/2.4 lens,. Lastly, there’s a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 retro lens. An 8-megapixel camera takes care of the selfies.

The C15 Qualcomm Edition retains the 6,000mAh battery along with its 18W fast-charging system via the micro USB port. There’s a micro SD card slot for storage expansion up to 256GB.