Realme C15 vs Realme C12 - Latest Comparison with Price | BGR India

Intro-Realme has launched the Realme C15 smartphone recently. The Realme C15 is priced starting at Rs.9999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Realme also recently launched the Realme C12 smartphone recently. The Realme C12 is priced starting at Rs.8999 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Realme C15 and Realme C12 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - Realme C15s may launch in India soon as the Qualcomm-variant of Realme C15

Display and Design-The Realme C15 features a 6.5 “HD + Mini-drop Fullscreen with a screen resolution of 1600-by-720-Pixel Resolution. Meanwhile, the Realme C12 comes with a 6.52 inch along with a resolution of 720×1,600. The Realme C15 weighs 209gram and the Realme C12 measures 209g. Also Read - Realme C15 with Snapdragon chipset tipped for India launch

Specifications-Under the hood, the Realme C15 features a Helio G35 Gaming Processor 12nm Octa-Core Processor. Meanwhile, the Realme C12 features a MediaTek Helio G35 chipset. The Realme C15 is available in 2 variants. The Realme C12 comes in 1 variants. Also Read - Realme Festive Days sale: Discounts up to Rs 5,000 on Realme X50 Pro and more

Price-The price range of Realme C15 is based on its different variants. Realme C15 of 3GB +32GB will be priced Rs.9999. The price of Realme C12 of 3GB +32GB is of Rs.8999

Camera -The Realme C15 has a 13MP Primary Camera + 8MP Ultra Wide-angle Lens + 2MP B&W Lens + 2MP Retro Lens main camera whereas, Realme C12 has a 13-megapixel primary sensor + 2-megapixel depth sensor+ 2-megapixel macro sensor main camera. On the front the Realme C15 has 8MP AI Selfie Camera main Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Realme C12 has a 5Megapixel front camera.

Battery -The battery of Realme C15 and C12 both are powered by 6000mAh. The Realme C15 runs on UI realm Based on Android 10. The Realme C12 also runs on Realme UI based on Android 10.