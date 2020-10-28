comscore Realme C15s with Qualcomm SoC said to launch in India soon
Realme C15s may launch in India soon as the Qualcomm-variant of Realme C15

Realme C15s will reportedly be the second Realme C-series smartphone to be introduced with a Qualcomm processor.

Realme is reportedly going to launch the Qualcomm edition of its C-series smartphone Realme C15 in India soon. A recent report has indicated that the device will replace its MediaTek chipset in favor of Qualcomm’s mid-range SoC. Tipster Mukul Sharma claims that the Qualcomm edition of the Realme C15 smartphone will be called the Realme C15s and will be officially launched in the next two or three days. Also Read - Realme C17 could launch in India by November end

Sharma added that the Realme C15S will be offered  in two storage variants – 4GB + 64GB and 3GB + 32GB. That is same as the regular Realme C15 variant powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 processor. The tipster also mentioned that the new Realme smartphone will be available in Power Blue and Power Silver colors. Also Read - Realme C15 with Snapdragon chipset tipped for India launch

However, the exact release date of this smartphone and the exact Qualcomm chipset is unknown right now. This new version will have the same features as the standard Realme C15 smartphone, except for the processor. So far, Realme has introduced four smartphones in its C-Series – Realme C11, Realme C12, Realme C15, and Realme C17. Now the Realme C15S will be the second C-series phone to be introduced with a Qualcomm processor.

Realme C15

Realme C15 specifications

The dual SIM (Nano) Realme C15 smartphone runs on Android 10-based Realme UI. It has a 6.5-inch HD+ (720×1,600 pixels) display with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a screen-to-body aspect ratio of 88.7 percent. Under the hood, the octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 processor comes paired with 3GB of LPDRR4X RAM.

The smartphone features a quad rear camera system with a 13-megapixel primary shooter with an f/2.2 lens, an ultra-wide-angle 8-megapixel secondary shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It also packs a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

