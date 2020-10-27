comscore Realme C17 could launch in November with Snapdragon chip | BGR India
Realme C17 could launch in India by November end

Realme C17 may be the second C series smartphone from Realme to get a Snapdragon chipset. The C17 could launch by the end of November.

  Updated: October 27, 2020 11:03 AM IST
Realme has already launched almost a dozen new smartphones in the last few months. That streak isn’t going to end as there may be more Realme phones coming by end of November. If the leaks are to be taken seriously, Realme may come up with one more C series phone before the end of 2020. It will be the flagship model of the C series, probably, called the C17. The phone could launch with the Realme X7 in India. Also Read - Realme Smart Cam 360 सिक्योरिटी कैमरा पर मिल रहा है स्पेशल डिस्काउंट, जानें क्या है ऑफर

The Realme C17 already launched in Bangladesh as a sub-Rs 15,000 smartphone and the Indian variant may not be different. The leak comes from noted tipster Mukul Sharma who says the C17 will debut alongside the Realme X7 – another upcoming midrange phone from Realme. The X7 series has already debuted in China with MediaTek Dimensity series chipsets. Also Read - Realme Watch S set for global debut on November 2

Realme C17 features and specifications

The Realme C17, as we stated, already launched in Bangladesh as a feature-rich yet affordable Android smartphone. The C17 costs BDT 15,990, which is approximately Rs 14,000 in India. This would put it in between the Narzo series as well as the Realme 7 series of smartphones. Also Read - Realme 7i review: For the sake of newness

The Realme C17 features a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 720p. It features a modern punch-hole style cutout for the front camera and even gets a refresh rate of 90Hz. The highlight of the phone is the Snapdragon chipset, which makes it the first C series phone since the Realme C1 to do so. The phone comes with the Snapdragon 460 SoC and is paired with 6GB of RAM.

In terms of storage, the C17 has 128GB of onboard storage but there’s a microSD card slot for expansion. As will all Realme phones, it runs on Realme UI based Android 10 OS. To power the C17, there’s a 5000mAh battery with support for an 18W fast charging system.

When it comes to the cameras, the Realme C17 features a quad-camera system. Within the squarish-shaped camera setup, there’s a 13-megapixel main camera along with an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera with a 119-degree FOV. Additionally, there’s a 2-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, Realme is offering an 8-megapixel camera.

