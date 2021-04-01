comscore Realme C20, Realme C21, Realme C25 India launch on April 8, 2021: Price in India (expected), specifications
News

Realme C20, Realme C21, Realme C25 India launch on April 8: Expected price in India, how to watch livestream, and more

Mobiles

Realme C20, Realme C21 and Realme C25 have already been announced in Vietnam, Malaysia, and Indonesia, respectively. Realme C25 is the most premium of the three and it comes with a 48-megapixel rear camera sensor and a 6,000mAh battery.

realme-c-series

Realme C20, Realme C21, and Realme C25 will launch in India on April 8, 2021, the company has confirmed. The virtual launch event, which starts at 12:30 PM, will be streamed live via the company’s social media accounts. The three phones are already listed on Flipkart, suggesting the devices will be exclusive to the platform. Also Read - Realme C25 set to launch in India soon: Expected price in India, specs and more

As for the smartphones, most specifications are known given the Realme C20, Realme C21 and Realme C25 have already been announced in Vietnam, Malaysia, and Indonesia, respectively. Realme C25 is the most premium of the three and it comes with a 48-megapixel rear camera sensor and a 6,000mAh battery. We take a look at the price and specifications of Realme C20, Realme C21, and Realme C25: Also Read - Realme C25 set to launch on March 23: Here's what we know so far

Realme C20 price in India (Expected) and specifications

Realme C20 is priced at VND 2,490,000 (approximately Rs 7,900) in Vietnam. The price in India is expected to be similar. Also Read - Realme C21 with 5000mAh battery launched, likely to arrive in India soon

Realme C20 sports a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS display with a resolution of 720×1,600 pixels. This is a dual SIM smartphone and it runs Android 10 with Realme UI. Realme C20 is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 SoC coupled with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, which is expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card slot. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery.

In terms of camera, the smartphone sports an 8-megapixel rear sensor with an LED flash. The front camera is a 5-megapixel one.

Realme C21 price in India (Expected) and specifications

Realme C21 is priced at MYR 499 (approximately Rs 8,800) in Malaysia. In terms of specifications, it comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ display, MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, 3GB of RAM, 32GB storage (expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card), and a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging. It sports a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Realme C21 is a dual SIM smartphone. It runs Realme UI, which is based on Android 10. The triple back camera setup includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. It features a 5-megapixel front camera.

Realme C25 price (Expected) and specifications

In terms of pricing, the Realme C25 comes at IDR 2,299,000 (approximately Rs 11,600) in Indonesia.

Key features include a 6.5-inch HD+ display, octa-core MediaTek Helio G70 SoC, and triple rear cameras. It comes with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. Just like the Realme C20 and C21, the Realme C25 is also a dual SIM smartphone and it runs on Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11.

The rear camera setup is a combination of a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. The front camera is an 8-megapixel. The smartphone is backed by a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

  • Published Date: April 1, 2021 3:38 PM IST

