Realme C20A budget smartphone launched with a price tag of under Rs 10,000

Realme C20A has been launched, not in India, but Bangladesh. The smartphone is already available in the country as Realme C20. In Bangladesh, the Realme C20A has been launched at a starting price of BDT 8,990, which roughly translates to Rs 7,800. Some of the key specifications of the smartphone include MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, 5000mAh battery, reverse charging support, among others. Also Read - Top 5 smartphones with great battery life under Rs 20,000 in May 2021: Poco X3, Moto G60 and more

The newly launched Realme C20A comes in only single RAM and storage variant. It packs 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The phone comes in two colour options including Iron Grey and Lake Blue. The Realme C20A is primarily a rebranded version of the Realme C20, which launched in India earlier in January this year. In India, the smartphone is available at a relatively lower price of Rs 6,999. Also Read - Realme Narzo 30 launch on May 18, specs and more details leaked

In terms of specification, the Realme C20A sports the same set of features and specs as the Realme C20. It includes a 6.5-inch HD+ (720×1,600 pixels) display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 SoC coupled with 2GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 32GB of internal storage. There’s also a microSD card support that can expand the storage further. On the software front, the phone runs on Android 10 with Realme UI.

On the camera front, the Realme C20A includes an 8-megapixel image sensor on the back along with an f/2.0 lens and an LED flash. For selfies, the phone includes a 5-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front with an f/2.2 lens.

Similar to the Realme C20, the new Realme smartphone includes a 5,000mAh battery that supports reverse charging. It includes several connectivity options including 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v5, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.