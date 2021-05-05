Realme C20A to launch this Eid, could be a tweaked Realme C20

Realme recently launched three C series smartphones Realme C20, Realme C21, and Realme C25 in India. Now the company is planning to launch another budget smartphone, Realme C20A in Bangladesh on Eid. The device is expected to be a tweaked version of the Realme C20. Apart from announcing the launch date, the company has also revealed some specifications of the upcoming device. Also Read - Top 4G future-proof smartphones you can buy in May 2021: Poco X3 Pro, iPhone SE, and more

Realme Bangladesh via its official Facebook page has announced that the Realme C20A will launch on Eid, which is expected to take place on May 13. The device will sport a 6.5-inch display and will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery. Both the display size and the battery capacity are identical to the Realme C20, which launched in India last month. It is possible that the company offers different RAM and storage configurations for the A variant. Also Read - iQOO 3 at Rs 24,990: Should you buy this gaming phone at the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale?

As of now, it is not known if the company will launch the upcoming Realme C20A in other countries too including India. Also Read - Realme X7 Max retail box reveals key specs: MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC it is

In other news, Realme C11 (2021) was recently spotted with the model number RMX3231 on Geekbench. The listing suggests that the device will run Google’s Android 11 operating system and will come with 2GB of RAM. To recall, the original Realme C11 was launched in India with 2GB of RAM along with 32GB of internal storage.

The same model number RMX3231 was recently also spotted on multiple certification websites including India’s Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), hinting that the device will also launch in India too apart from other countries. These listings have revealed that the device will come with Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Android 11, and will weigh 190 grams.