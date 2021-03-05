Realme C21 has been launched by the company. The budget C-series smartphone comes with a 5,000mAh battery and a triple rear camera setup. Realme C21 has been announced in Malaysia and there is no clarity on the India launch as of now. However, reports suggest that Realme C21 will be launched in India as well and it will be a budget smartphone priced under Rs 10,000. Also Read - Realme GT 5G with Snapdragon 888 SoC and 5,000mAh battery announced

Realme C21 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 processor that we saw on the affordable Realme C-series devices like Realme C12 and Realme C15. We take a look at the price, specifications and features of Realme C21: Also Read - Realme GT launch set for today: Specifications, expected price, how to watch livestream

Realme C21: Price

Realme C21 will cost MYR 499 in Malaysia, which is around Rs 8,900 on conversion. The price is for the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage model. It will be available in Cross Black and Cross Blue colour options. The phone is already on sale in Malaysia. Also Read - Realme 8 Pro, Realme 8 teaser reveals design, key specifications: Expected India launch date

Realme C21: Specifications and features

Realme C21 will sport a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display with a resolution of 720×1,600 pixels and a screen-to-body ratio of 89.5 percent. The dual-SIM smartphone runs Realme UI, which is based on Android 10.

Realme C21 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 processor coupled with 3GB of RAM and 32GB internal storage, which is expandable via a microSD card slot. The battery is a 5,000mAh one with a 10W charger, which comes bundled in the box. The phone gets a rear fingerprint sensor.

In terms of camera, the Realme C12 gets a triple rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel main sensor with an f/2.2 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a third 2-megapixel monochrome lens. It features a 5-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture.

In terms of connectivity, Realme C21 supports Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, a microUSB port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The Realme C21 measures 165.2×76.4×8.9mm and it weighs 190 grams. Sensors on the device include accelerometer, light sensor, proximity sensor, magnetic induction sensor.

Realme 8 series, Realme GT to launch in India soon:

Meanwhile, Realme is gearing up to launch the Realme 8 series smartphones in India with Realme 8 and Realme 8 Pro as well as Realme GT. The Realme GT 5G will be a flagship device with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, 65W fast charging technology, and more. With the Realme 8 series, the focus seems to be on the cameras as the Pro variant is said to come with a 108-megapixel rear camera sensor.