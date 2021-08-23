comscore Realme C21Y with 5,000mAh battery, reverse charging launched starting at Rs 8,999
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Realme C21Y with 5,000mAh battery, reverse charging launched starting at Rs 8,999
News

Realme C21Y with 5,000mAh battery, reverse charging launched starting at Rs 8,999

Mobiles

Realme C21Y budget phone launched in India starting at Rs 8,999, the phone with a 6.5-inch display, reverse charging support, triple rear cameras will be available from August 30.

Realme C21Y price Rs 8999

Realme C21Y, the new budget phone from the Chinese brand has entered the Indian smartphone market. The new Realme C-series smartphone’s price in India starts at Rs 8,999 for the standard variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB native storage. Realme C21Y will be available for purchase starting August 30. Also Read - Realme C21Y India launch today: How to watch livestream, expected price in India, and more

Realme C21Y budget phone price in India, sale

Realme C21Y price in India starts at Rs 8,999 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB onboard storage. The 4GB /64GB storage model comes at a cost of Rs 9,999. The handset will be available for purchase from Realme’s official site- realme.com, e-retail site Flipkart, and offline stores from August 30. Also Read - Phones launching in India this week: Samsung Galaxy M32 5G, Realme C21Y, Vivo Y33s

Realme C21Y specifications, features

Realme C21Y made its official debut in Vietnam earlier this month. The phone sports a 6.5-inch HD+ dewdrop display with a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. The display has a peak brightness of 420 nits and 65 percent NTSC colour gamut. Also Read - Realme GT ME or Samsung Galaxy A52: Which one to pick under Rs 27,000?

Under the hood sits an octa-core 12nm UNISOC T610 processor paired with Mali-G52 GPU and up to 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The storage can further be expanded via a dedicated microSD card. The phone runs realmeUI based Android 11 OS. For photography, Realme C21Y gets a triple-camera layout comprising of a 13-megapixel f/2.2 lens, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel B&W sensor both with f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, a 5-megapixel camera is embedded on the dewdrop notch. For biometric authentication, the Realme C21Y offers a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Realme C21Y, Realme C21Y budget phone, Realme C21Y India launch, Realme C21Y price Rs 8999, Realme C21Y Flipkart sale, Realme C21Y August sale, Realme C21Y specifications, Realme C21Y features, realme

The highlight of the new Realme C-series phone is its big 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support. The phone has support for wired reverse charging as well. Connectivity options on the phone include- dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5, GPS/AGPS/ GLONASS/ Beidou, micro USB port for charging. Realme C21Y has been launched in two colour options- Cross Black and Cross Blue. It measures a dimension of 164.2×76.4×8.9mm and weighs 190 grams.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: August 23, 2021 1:21 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Windows 11 Latest Update: Microsoft sending a warning email to users over latest builds
News
Windows 11 Latest Update: Microsoft sending a warning email to users over latest builds
How to install Android 12 open beta on your smartphone

How To

How to install Android 12 open beta on your smartphone

Realme C21Y with 5,000mAh battery, reverse charging launched starting at Rs 8,999

Mobiles

Realme C21Y with 5,000mAh battery, reverse charging launched starting at Rs 8,999

Free Fire redeem codes for August 23: How to get free Swallowtail Weapon Loot Crate, Weapon Royale voucher

Gaming

Free Fire redeem codes for August 23: How to get free Swallowtail Weapon Loot Crate, Weapon Royale voucher

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G launching in India this week: Here's all about it

Photo Gallery

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G launching in India this week: Here's all about it

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G launching in India this week: Here's all about the upcoming affordable 5G phone

Photo Gallery

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G launching in India this week: Here's all about the upcoming affordable 5G phone

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Windows 11 Latest Update: Microsoft sending a warning email to users over latest builds

How to install Android 12 open beta on your smartphone

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G launching in India this week: Here's all about it

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G launching in India this week: Here's all about the upcoming affordable 5G phone

Ahead of Pixel 6 launch, Google discontinues two of its popular Pixel phones

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 first impressions

Realme GT ME or Samsung Galaxy A52: Which one to pick at Rs 27,000?

The right iPhone models to buy now, and the ones to avoid: We list them all

OnePlus 9RT could be so much more than just a mild camera update

Cyberpunk 2077 patch 1.3 brings better graphics, gameplay, free DLCs and more

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme C21Y with 5,000mAh battery, reverse charging launched starting at Rs 8,999

Mobiles

Realme C21Y with 5,000mAh battery, reverse charging launched starting at Rs 8,999
Realme C21Y India launch today: How to watch livestream, expected price in India, and more

News

Realme C21Y India launch today: How to watch livestream, expected price in India, and more
Realme GT ME or Samsung Galaxy A52: Which one to pick at Rs 27,000?

Features

Realme GT ME or Samsung Galaxy A52: Which one to pick at Rs 27,000?
Realme GT Master Edition vs OnePlus Nord 2: Price in India, specs comparison

Features

Realme GT Master Edition vs OnePlus Nord 2: Price in India, specs comparison
Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India in 2021

Top Products

Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India in 2021

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi Mi 11T Pro को मिला NBTC सर्टिफिकेशन, मिलेगी 5000mAh बैटरी और कई शानदार स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

Apple September event: इस बार एप्पल एक नहीं, दो इवेंट कर सकता है होस्ट; जानें क्यों

Free Fire Redeem Code 23 August 2021: आज के कोड में मिल रहा शानदार रिवॉर्ड, अभी करें रिडीम

Realme C21Y हुआ लॉन्च, 4 कैमरों के साथ मिलती है 5000mAh की बैटरी

Twitter Spaces के लिए आएंगे ये 4 नए फीचर्स, मिलेगा Replay का ऑप्शन

Latest Videos

Is Omthing AirFree Pods Worth Buying? #BULLETREVIEW

Reviews

Is Omthing AirFree Pods Worth Buying? #BULLETREVIEW
Google Pixel 5a launches with limited availability and minimal upgrades

News

Google Pixel 5a launches with limited availability and minimal upgrades
The new Mi Notebook laptop will be launched with Mi Band 6 in Smarter Living 2022 Event!

News

The new Mi Notebook laptop will be launched with Mi Band 6 in Smarter Living 2022 Event!
Redmi 10 is launching soon: What is confirmed and what to expect

News

Redmi 10 is launching soon: What is confirmed and what to expect

News

Windows 11 Latest Update: Microsoft sending a warning email to users over latest builds
News
Windows 11 Latest Update: Microsoft sending a warning email to users over latest builds
How to install Android 12 open beta on your smartphone

How To

How to install Android 12 open beta on your smartphone
Samsung Galaxy M32 5G launching in India this week: Here's all about it

Photo Gallery

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G launching in India this week: Here's all about it
Samsung Galaxy M32 5G launching in India this week: Here's all about the upcoming affordable 5G phone

Photo Gallery

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G launching in India this week: Here's all about the upcoming affordable 5G phone
Ahead of Pixel 6 launch, Google discontinues two of its popular Pixel phones

Mobiles

Ahead of Pixel 6 launch, Google discontinues two of its popular Pixel phones

new arrivals in india

Realme GT Master Edition
Realme GT Master Edition

25,999

Realme GT 5G
Realme GT 5G

37,999

Itel A48
Itel A48

6,399

Motorola Edge 20
Motorola Edge 20

29,999

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion
Motorola Edge 20 Fusion

21,499

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

84,999

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

1,49,999

Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos)
Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos)

13,999

Nokia C20 Plus
Nokia C20 Plus

8,999

Vivo Y53s
Vivo Y53s

19,490

Tecno Pova 2
Tecno Pova 2

10,999

Infinix Smart 5A
Infinix Smart 5A

6,499

Micromax In 2b
Micromax In 2b

8,999

Vivo Y72 5G
Vivo Y72 5G

20,990

Tecno Camon 17
Tecno Camon 17

12,999

Tecno Camon 17 Pro
Tecno Camon 17 Pro

16,999

Realme C11 2021
Realme C11 2021

6,999

Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G

39,990

Oppo Reno6 5G
Oppo Reno6 5G

29,990

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021
Samsung Galaxy M21 2021

12,499

OnePlus Nord 2
OnePlus Nord 2

27,999

Poco F3 GT
Poco F3 GT

27,999

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G
Samsung Galaxy A22 5G

19,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F22
Samsung Galaxy F22

12,499

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

21,999

Infinix Note 10 Pro
Infinix Note 10 Pro

16,999

Infinix Note 10
Infinix Note 10

10,999

Vivo Y73
Vivo Y73

20,990

OnePlus Nord CE 5G
OnePlus Nord CE 5G

22,999

iQOO Z3
iQOO Z3

19,990

Realme C25s
Realme C25s

9,999

Poco M3 Pro 5G
Poco M3 Pro 5G

13,999

Realme X7 Max 5G
Realme X7 Max 5G

26,999

Oppo F19
Oppo F19

18,990

Motorola Moto G40 Fusion
Motorola Moto G40 Fusion

13,999

POCO M2 Reloaded
POCO M2 Reloaded

9,499

OPPO A74 5G
OPPO A74 5G

17,990

Oppo A53s 5G
Oppo A53s 5G

14,990

Vivo V21 5G
Vivo V21 5G

29,990

Realme C25
Realme C25

9,499

Realme C21
Realme C21

7,999

Realme C20
Realme C20

6,799

Motorola Moto G60
Motorola Moto G60

17,999

iQOO 7
iQOO 7

31,990

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G

39,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Best Sellers