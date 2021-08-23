Realme C21Y with 5,000mAh battery, reverse charging launched starting at Rs 8,999

Realme C21Y, the new budget phone from the Chinese brand has entered the Indian smartphone market. The new Realme C-series smartphone’s price in India starts at Rs 8,999 for the standard variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB native storage. Realme C21Y will be available for purchase starting August 30. Also Read - Realme C21Y India launch today: How to watch livestream, expected price in India, and more

Realme C21Y budget phone price in India, sale

Realme C21Y price in India starts at Rs 8,999 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB onboard storage. The 4GB /64GB storage model comes at a cost of Rs 9,999. The handset will be available for purchase from Realme's official site- realme.com, e-retail site Flipkart, and offline stores from August 30.

Realme C21Y specifications, features

Realme C21Y made its official debut in Vietnam earlier this month. The phone sports a 6.5-inch HD+ dewdrop display with a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. The display has a peak brightness of 420 nits and 65 percent NTSC colour gamut.

Under the hood sits an octa-core 12nm UNISOC T610 processor paired with Mali-G52 GPU and up to 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The storage can further be expanded via a dedicated microSD card. The phone runs realmeUI based Android 11 OS. For photography, Realme C21Y gets a triple-camera layout comprising of a 13-megapixel f/2.2 lens, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel B&W sensor both with f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, a 5-megapixel camera is embedded on the dewdrop notch. For biometric authentication, the Realme C21Y offers a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The highlight of the new Realme C-series phone is its big 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support. The phone has support for wired reverse charging as well. Connectivity options on the phone include- dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5, GPS/AGPS/ GLONASS/ Beidou, micro USB port for charging. Realme C21Y has been launched in two colour options- Cross Black and Cross Blue. It measures a dimension of 164.2×76.4×8.9mm and weighs 190 grams.