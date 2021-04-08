Realme C25, C21, C20 launched: Price in India, specifications

Realme has launched three new entry-level C-series smartphones in India. These new smartphones include the Realme C20, Realme C21 and Realme C25, which are all priced between Rs 6,000 to Rs 11,000. These devices succeed last year’s Realme C11, C15. Key features include 6.5-inch HD+ LCD displays, MediaTek Helio G-series processors and more. Here we will be taking a look at everything that all the new Realme C-series smartphones have to offer. Also Read - Realme GT series expected to launch in India next month

Realme C20, C21, C25: Prices in India

Realme C20 is priced at Rs 6,999 for the sole 3GB RAM/32GB storage variant. It will be made available in the Cool Grey and Cool Blue colour options. It will be made available starting April 13 and will be made available via Realme.com, Flipkart, and offline stores.

Realme C21 will be made available in Cross Black and Cross Blue colour options, starting April 14 via Realme.com, Flipkart and offline stores. The 3GB RAM/32GB storage variant is priced at Rs 7,999, and the 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant is priced at Rs 8,999.

Lastly, the Realme C25 will start at Rs 9,999 for the 4GB RAM/64GB storage option. The 4GB RAM/128GB storage model will be made available at Rs 10,999. The device will be made available starting April 16 in two colourways: Watery Grey and Watery Blue via Realme.com, Flipkart and offline stores.

Realme C20, C21, C25: Specifications

All the new Realme C-series smartphones feature 6.5-inch HD+ LCD displays. Realme C25 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G70 processor, whereas, the C20 and C21 are powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 processor. Realme C25 runs Google’s Android 11 operating system with the company’s own Realme UI 2.0 skin on top. However, the C20 and C21 run Google’s Android 10 operating system with the company’s own Realme UI on top.

The Realme C25 comes with 4GB of RAM paired with 64GB/128GB of internal storage expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card slot. Realme C20 is offered in the sole 2GB RAM, 32GB internal storage option, it is also expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card. Lastly, the Realme C21 has launched in two RAM/internal storage configurations: 3GB RAM/32GB internal storage and 4GB RAM/64GB internal storage.

The C25 is backed by a 6,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. The C21 and C20 are powered by a comparatively smaller 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W fast charging.

Realme C25 and C21 sports a 13-megapixel triple camera setup on the back, whereas, the C20 only sports a single 8-megapixel primary sensor on the back to click images. On the front, the C25 sports an 8-megapixel selfie camera, and the Realme C20, C21 sport a 5-megapixel sensor to take selfies.