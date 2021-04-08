comscore Realme C25, Realme C20, Realme C21 budget smartphones India launch today: Specs, price, livestream link
Realme is all set to launch three new budget smartphones in India today including the Realme C20, the Realme C21 and the Realme C25. Here's everything you need to know.

Realme C25 india launch

Realme is all set to launch three new budget smartphones in India today including the Realme C20, the Realme C21 and the Realme C25. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer has already revealed a lot of details about all three upcoming Realme smartphones including the design, the battery capacity, camera details and more. Also Read - Realme 8 Pro Review: The Wannabe Pro

The Realme C25, the Realme C21 and the Realme C20 will be available on Flipkart and realme.com once the devices go official later today. Also Read - Realme Buds Air 2 Neo launched with ANC, new design and much lower price

How to watch Realme event livestream

The Realme C series launch event is scheduled at 12:30pm via an online launch event. You can watch the online launch event of the Realme C25, C21 and C20 on the company’s YouTube and social media channel. You can also watch the Realme C series launch livestream below: Also Read - Realme X7 Pro Ultra with curved AMOLED display, 65W ultra-fast charge launched: Price, specs

Realme C25 specifications

A lot has been revealed about the Realme C25 so far. The phone has been listed on Flipkart already with some of the key specifications. One of the biggest highlights of the upcoming Realme smartphone is the battery. The smartphone has been teased to sport a massive 6000mAh battery packed with fast charging support in the box. The phone has been teased to come packed with 18W Type C Quick charge support.

As far as other specifications are concerned, the Realme C25 will be powered by MediaTek’s Helio G70 gaming SoC, a 6.5-inch large display with waterdrop notch cutout, a screen-to-body ratio 88.7 percent and 480nits brightness, 13-megapixel triple rear camera, among others. The phone will be launched in two colours: watery blue and watery grey.

Realme C21, Realme C20 specifications

As per the Flipkart teaser, the Realme C20 and the Realme C21 will come packed with a 5000mAh battery, 13-megapixel AI triple camera, HD+ display with 400 nits brightness and 89.5 percent screen-to-body ratio, MediaTek G35 processor, among others.

The teaser also revealed that Realme C21 will come in two colours including cross blue and cross black, while the Realme C20 will come in cool blue and cool grey colour options.

For now, there are no details on the pricing but given the specifications the Realme C25 will be slightly more expensive when compared to Realme C21 and Realme C20.

Published Date: April 8, 2021 8:58 AM IST
  • Published Date: April 8, 2021 8:58 AM IST

