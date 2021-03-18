The Chinese smartphone manufacturer Realme is all set to launch the Realme C25 in the Indonesian market. The smartphone will go official on March 23. Alongside the C25, the smartphone manufacturer will unveil another device, dubbed the Realme C21. To recall, the C21 was launched in the Malaysian market last month. Also Read - Realme GT caught manipulating AnTuTu score, gets banned for three months

The launch of the upcoming Realme smartphone will take place virtually on Realme's YouTube as well as social media platforms. The event will begin at 1.30pm WIB (12pm IST). There are no details on the India launch of the Realme C25 and C21 as of yet.

Realme C25 specifications

Ahead of the launch, the smartphone manufacturer has teased some of the key specifications of the smartphone. It has been confirmed that the Realme C25 will come packed with a massive 6000mAh battery and MediaTek Helio G70 SoC.

The event page has revealed that the Realme C25 will come packed with a triple camera setup at the back inside a square-shaped module. The camera setup will be placed in the top left corner of the rear panel. The company has confirmed that the C25 will pack a 48-megapixel primary camera at the back. Other rear camera specifications haven’t been revealed yet. On the front, the phone will include an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

The brand has also revealed that the Realme smartphone will feature a 6.5-inch display with a waterdrop-style notch. It will come with support for 18W fast charging in the box and a fingerprint sensor. The phone will include a 3.5mm audio jack and a speaker grill at the bottom.

Realme C21 specifications

As mentioned, the Realme C21 has already been launched in Malaysia. In terms of specifications, the smartphone comes packed with a 6.5-inch mini drop screen with a waterdrop notch at the top of the screen. The phone is powered by MediaTek Helio G35 processor paired with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage.

In terms of camera specifications, the Realme C21 packs a 13-megapixel primary sensor paired with 2-megapixel macro lens and B&W lens. On the front, it includes a 5-megapixel AI selfie camera. It comes packed with a 5000mAh battery with support for wireless charging.