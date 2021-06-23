Realme C25s just got expensive in India: Here's how much you will need to pay now

Realme recently launched its budget Realme C25s in India, priced at Rs 9,999 for the 4GB RAM/64GB storage model, at Rs 10,999 for the 4GB RAM/128GB storage variant. The company has now reportedly increased the price of the device by Rs 500. Also Read - Realme X9 series could launch soon in India as Realme hints itself with latest tweet

According to a report by 91Mobiles citing offline retail sources, Realme C25s has seen a price bump of Rs 500. Double-checking on the company's official website and on Flipkart, the report seems to hold true. Realme C25s 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant is now available at Rs 10,499 and the 4GB RAM/128GB storage variant is available at Rs 11,499.

The phone is currently available in two colour options Watery Grey and Watery Blue and is available via Realme.com, Flipkart and offline stores.

Realme C25s: Specifications

Realme C25s sports a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display with a resolution of 1600×720 pixels. The display comes with an 88.7 percent screen-to-body ratio, TUV Rheinland certification and a claimed peak brightness of 570 nits. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 SoC paired with an Arm Mali-G52 GPU. The device comes with 4GB of RAM along with up to 128GB of internal storage expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card.

It runs Google’s Android 11 operating system with the company’s own Realme UI 2.0 skin on top. All of this is backed by a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging. The company claims that the phone can last for up to 70.36 hours on standby and can provide 2.52 hours of calling.

The device sports a triple camera setup on the back consisting of a 13-megapixel primary sensor paired with a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor and a 2-megapixel macro lens. On the front, it features an 8-megapixel sensor for taking selfies.