comscore Realme C25s could launch in India next month: Launch date, price in India, specifications
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Realme C25s launch in India likely in June: Check details here
News

Realme C25s launch in India likely in June: Check details here

Mobiles

Realme C25s has already been launched in Malaysia and is priced at Ringgit 699. The Indian variant is also expected to be priced similarly.

Realme C25s

(Image: Realme Malaysia)

Realme is getting ready to host its upcoming launch event on May 31, where it is expected to launch its upcoming X7 Max 5G smartphone along with a pair of smart televisions. While the company gears up for the upcoming launch, it has also reportedly started working on preparing to release another phone in India, dubbed the Realme C25s. Also Read - Flipkart Shop From Home Days sale: No real offers but here are some to consider

According to a report by MySmartPrice, the company is looking to launch the Realme C25s in India sometime in June and is expected to start teasing the device in the next few days. Also Read - Redmi Watch Review: One of the best budget smartwatches out there

To recall, Realme C25s has already been launched in Malaysia. In terms of specifications, it is similar to the Realme C25 but has a different processor. The Malaysian variant comes with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. However, according to the report, the Indian variant will also be offered in a 64GB storage variant too. Also Read - Realme X7 Max 5G, Smart TV 4K India launch date revealed: Here's when they are arriving

Realme C25s: Price

Realme C25s has already been launched in Malaysia and is priced at Ringgit 699 (approximately Rs 12,300). The Indian variant is also expected to be priced similarly. The company is expected to launch the device in the country sometime in June.

Realme C25s: Specifications

Realme C25s sports a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display with a teardrop-style notch on the top. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM. The device is available with 128GB of internal storage, however, the company is also expected to launch a 64GB storage variant in India. The device runs Google’s Android 11 operating system with the company’s own Realme UI 2.0 skin on top. All of this is backed by a 6,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

For security, the device comes with a capacitive fingerprint sensor on the back and facial recognition via the front camera.

The device sports a triple camera setup on the back consisting of a 48-megapixel primary sensor, paired with a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel black and white sensor. On the front, it features an 8-megapixel sensor for taking selfies.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: May 28, 2021 1:20 PM IST
  • Updated Date: May 28, 2021 1:20 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Realme C25

Realme C25

9499

realme UI 2.0 Based on Android 11
MediaTek G70
13MP + 2MP + 2MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

OnePlus 8, 8T phones get new OxygenOS update: Here's what's new
News
OnePlus 8, 8T phones get new OxygenOS update: Here's what's new
Realme C25s could launch in India next month: Report

Mobiles

Realme C25s could launch in India next month: Report

Poco F3 GT launching in India after July, Dimensity 1200 chip confirmed

News

Poco F3 GT launching in India after July, Dimensity 1200 chip confirmed

Is government tracking your WhatsApp calls, messages? No, this viral WhatsApp message is fake

News

Is government tracking your WhatsApp calls, messages? No, this viral WhatsApp message is fake

This is when and how you can buy OnePlus Nord CE 5G in India

Mobiles

This is when and how you can buy OnePlus Nord CE 5G in India

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

OnePlus Nord new OxygenOS update released: Bug fixes, security patch

Twitter Blue paid service confirmed, base subscription plan to be priced under Rs 200

OnePlus 8, 8T phones get new OxygenOS update: Here's what's new

Realme C25s could launch in India next month: Report

Poco F3 GT launching in India after July, Dimensity 1200 chip confirmed

OnePlus Nord CE India launch on June 10: 5 things confirmed about the upcoming Nord

Twitter vs Indian government fight over new IT rules: 5 key developments in 24 hours

How To Block/Remove Ads From Your Smartphone With One Click!

Apple WWDC 2021 event expectations: iOS 15, Pro Macs, and some more

WhatsApp chats are end-to-end encrypted: What does it mean for users?

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme C25s could launch in India next month: Report

Mobiles

Realme C25s could launch in India next month: Report
Best Camera Phone under 20000 In 2021

Top Products

Best Camera Phone under 20000 In 2021
Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India in 2021

Top Products

Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India in 2021
Best Mobile Phone under 55000 in India in 2021

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone under 55000 in India in 2021
Best Premium Smartphones in India under Rs 50,000 in 2021

Top Products

Best Premium Smartphones in India under Rs 50,000 in 2021

हिंदी समाचार

Twitter को भारत सरकार का कड़ा जवाब, कहा हर हाल में मानना होगा नियम

PM Berojgari Bhatta Yojana 2021: WhatsApp पर वायरल हो रहा मैसेज, सरकार दे रही बेरोजगारों को 3500 रुपये?

How to Add User on Telegram Without Phone Number: बिना फोन नंबर टेलीग्राम पर जोड़ें अपने दोस्त, जानें पूरा प्रोसेस

Oppo जल्द लॉन्च कर सकती है स्पोर्ट्स वॉच, मिलेंगे अधिक स्पोर्ट्स फीचर्स

OnePlus Nord CE 5G को इस तारीख से खरीद सकेंगे आप, बेहद कम होगी कीमत

Latest Videos

Redmi Watch Review: A good contender against Realme Watch, Amazfit Bip U

Reviews

Redmi Watch Review: A good contender against Realme Watch, Amazfit Bip U
How To Block/Remove Ads From Your Smartphone With One Click!

Features

How To Block/Remove Ads From Your Smartphone With One Click!
Top 5 Android 12 Beta features: This is an Android we cannot wait for

Features

Top 5 Android 12 Beta features: This is an Android we cannot wait for
iQOO 7 Legend vs OnePlus 9R: Comparison after real-world usage, which one to buy

Reviews

iQOO 7 Legend vs OnePlus 9R: Comparison after real-world usage, which one to buy

News

OnePlus Nord new OxygenOS update released: Bug fixes, security patch
Mobiles
OnePlus Nord new OxygenOS update released: Bug fixes, security patch
Twitter Blue paid service confirmed, base subscription plan to be priced under Rs 200

News

Twitter Blue paid service confirmed, base subscription plan to be priced under Rs 200
OnePlus 8, 8T phones get new OxygenOS update: Here's what's new

News

OnePlus 8, 8T phones get new OxygenOS update: Here's what's new
Realme C25s could launch in India next month: Report

Mobiles

Realme C25s could launch in India next month: Report
Poco F3 GT launching in India after July, Dimensity 1200 chip confirmed

News

Poco F3 GT launching in India after July, Dimensity 1200 chip confirmed

new arrivals in india

Oppo F19
Oppo F19

18,990

Motorola Moto G40 Fusion
Motorola Moto G40 Fusion

13,999

POCO M2 Reloaded
POCO M2 Reloaded

9,499

OPPO A74 5G
OPPO A74 5G

17,990

Oppo A53s 5G
Oppo A53s 5G

14,990

Vivo V21 5G
Vivo V21 5G

29,990

Realme C25
Realme C25

9,499

Realme C21
Realme C21

7,999

Realme C20
Realme C20

6,799

Motorola Moto G60
Motorola Moto G60

17,999

iQOO 7
iQOO 7

31,990

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G

39,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Best Sellers