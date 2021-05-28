Realme is getting ready to host its upcoming launch event on May 31, where it is expected to launch its upcoming X7 Max 5G smartphone along with a pair of smart televisions. While the company gears up for the upcoming launch, it has also reportedly started working on preparing to release another phone in India, dubbed the Realme C25s. Also Read - Flipkart Shop From Home Days sale: No real offers but here are some to consider

According to a report by MySmartPrice, the company is looking to launch the Realme C25s in India sometime in June and is expected to start teasing the device in the next few days.

To recall, Realme C25s has already been launched in Malaysia. In terms of specifications, it is similar to the Realme C25 but has a different processor. The Malaysian variant comes with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. However, according to the report, the Indian variant will also be offered in a 64GB storage variant too.

Realme C25s: Price

Realme C25s has already been launched in Malaysia and is priced at Ringgit 699 (approximately Rs 12,300). The Indian variant is also expected to be priced similarly. The company is expected to launch the device in the country sometime in June.

Realme C25s: Specifications

Realme C25s sports a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display with a teardrop-style notch on the top. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM. The device is available with 128GB of internal storage, however, the company is also expected to launch a 64GB storage variant in India. The device runs Google’s Android 11 operating system with the company’s own Realme UI 2.0 skin on top. All of this is backed by a 6,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

For security, the device comes with a capacitive fingerprint sensor on the back and facial recognition via the front camera.

The device sports a triple camera setup on the back consisting of a 48-megapixel primary sensor, paired with a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel black and white sensor. On the front, it features an 8-megapixel sensor for taking selfies.