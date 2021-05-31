Realme C25s to launch in China followed by India on June 12: Report

Realme is looking to launch its latest budget smartphone in India sometime in June according to a report by MySmartPrice. Ahead of the India launch, the company could be looking to launch the budget device in its home country of China. According to a new report by GizChina, Realme is looking to launch its Realme C25s smartphone in China on June 12. Also Read - Realme GT confirmed for India ahead of Realme X7 Max launch

Realme C25s: Price

Realme C25s is already available in Malaysia and is priced at Ringgit 699 (approximately Rs 12,300) for the sole 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage variant. According to GizChina, the device will be made available at around $170 (approximately Rs 12,300), which is similar to the Malaysian price of the smartphone. Also Read - Realme X7 Max 5G launch today on Flipkart: Expected specs, price in India, and livestream link

Realme C25s: Specifications

The Malaysian version of the Realme C25s sports a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display with a resolution of 1600×720 pixels. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage expandable via a microSD card. The device runs Google’s Android 11 operating system with the company’s own Realme UI 2.0 skin on top. All of this is backed by a 6,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. Also Read - Realme X7 Max 5G, Realme Smart TV 4K launch on May 31: How to watch livestream

For security, the device comes with a capacitive fingerprint sensor on the back and facial recognition via the front camera.

The device sports a triple camera setup on the back consisting of a 48-megapixel primary sensor, paired with a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel black and white sensor. On the front, it features an 8-megapixel sensor for taking selfies.