comscore Realme C25Y with AI triple camera, 5,000mAh battery launched: Price in India, specs
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Realme C25Y with AI triple camera, 5,000mAh battery launched: Price in India, specs
News

Realme C25Y with AI triple camera, 5,000mAh battery launched: Price in India, specs

Mobiles

Realme C25Y budget phone with 6.5-inch display, triple rear cameras, 4GB RAM, 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charge support launched starting at Rs 10,999.

Realme C25Y price in India

Realme C25Y, the budget offering from Realme has been launched in India. The new Realme smartphone offer triple camera setup, a water drop style notch display, and a big 5,000mAh battery. Also Read - Top smartphones with extended RAM starting at Rs 12,499

Realme C25Y price in India, availability

Realme C25Y price in India starts at Rs 10,999 for the 4GB/64GB variant, while the 4GB/128GB variant comes for a cost of Rs 11,999. Launch offers include- Rs 350 flat discount on MobiKwik. As for the availability, the new Realme C25Y will be up for pre-orders via Realme India’s official website from September 20 and will go on sale on September 27 at 12 PM. Also Read - Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale to begin soon: Up to 80 percent discount on electronics

Realme C25Y specifications, features

Realme C25Y features a curved body with a pinstriple-style back panel. A circular-shaped fingerprint sensor rest at the centre, while a square-shaped camera module sits at the top left corner. On the front, a dewdrop notch style display with thin side bezels, and a thick chin. The power key, and volume button rests on the left edge of the frame. At the bottom there is a 3.5mm audio jack, and a micro-USB port. Also Read - Top smartphones in September 2021 with the ability to extend RAM

As for the specifications, the Realme C25Y features a 6.5-inch LCD display with 720 x 1,600 pixel resolution, 88.7 percent screen-to-body ratio, and 420nits peak brightness. Powering the phone is a UNISOC T610 chipset paired with 4GB of RAM.

Realme C25Y, Realme C25Y budget phone, Realme C25Y budget phone, Realme C25Y Flipkart sale, Realme C25Y sale, Realme C25Y launch offers, realme c25y specifications, realme c25y features, realme c series, redmi 10 prime, realme india, realme

In terms of optics, the phone gets a triple camera setup housing a 50-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel monochrome lens. For selfies, the dewdrop notch accommodate an 8-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture.

On the software front, it boots Realme UI R Edition based Android 11 OS right out of the box. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charge.

Connectivity options include- Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, dedicated microSD slot, and a micro-USB port. Sensors onboard include- light sensor, proximity sensor, magnetic induction sensor, and acceleration sensor. The new Realme C25Y will be available in two colour options- Glacier Blue, and Metal Grey. Considering its price, and specs, the phone will compete against the likes of the budget Redmi 10 Prime phone.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: September 16, 2021 2:11 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime

Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime

12499

MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11
MediaTek Helio G88
50MP+8MP+2MP+2MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Top smartphones with extended RAM starting at Rs 12,499
Photo Gallery
Top smartphones with extended RAM starting at Rs 12,499
Top smartphones with extended RAM starting at Rs 12,499

Photo Gallery

Top smartphones with extended RAM starting at Rs 12,499

Reliance Jio Rs 499, Rs 888, Rs 2599 prepaid plans now offer up to 10GB of free data

Telecom

Reliance Jio Rs 499, Rs 888, Rs 2599 prepaid plans now offer up to 10GB of free data

Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro: Design, camera, colours, launch date, every rumour you need to know

Features

Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro: Design, camera, colours, launch date, every rumour you need to know

Garena Free Fire ban: 704,446 accounts banned in last 2 weeks, you can be next if you do this

Gaming

Garena Free Fire ban: 704,446 accounts banned in last 2 weeks, you can be next if you do this

Dizo Watch 2, Watch Pro launched in India: Check price, features and more

Wearables

Dizo Watch 2, Watch Pro launched in India: Check price, features and more

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Apple discontinues its most popular iPhone in India following iPhone 13 launch

Genshin Impact 2.2 leaks reveal changes to Thoma, Tsurumi Island map and more

Apple is releasing iOS 15 for all on September 20

iPhone 11 gets permanent price cut following iPhone 13 launch, now starts under Rs 50,000

Free Fire redeem codes September 15: List of active codes to get free in-game items, how to redeem

Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro: Design, camera, colours, launch date, every rumour you need to know

SanDisk IxPAND Wireless Charger : Worth Buying Or Not ? Watch Video

Apple Watch Series 7 release details leak ahead of launch tonight: Design, display, variants, price and more

iPhone 13 launching today with better battery, smaller notch, and more: What could be the price?

Apple Event 2021: iPhone 13, Watch Series 7, AirPods 3, other expected announcements

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme C25Y with AI triple camera, 5,000mAh battery launched starting at Rs 10,999

Mobiles

Realme C25Y with AI triple camera, 5,000mAh battery launched starting at Rs 10,999
Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India in 2021

Top Products

Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India in 2021
Best Mobile Phone under 55000 in India in 2021

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone under 55000 in India in 2021
Best Premium Smartphones in India under Rs 50,000 in 2021

Top Products

Best Premium Smartphones in India under Rs 50,000 in 2021
Best Camera Phone under 40000 in 2021

Top Products

Best Camera Phone under 40000 in 2021

हिंदी समाचार

IRCTC पर बुक किया टिकट हो सकता था Hack, रिसर्चर ने खोजी बड़ी गड़बड़ी

Coin Master Free Spins, Coins of 16 September: आज फ्री में 700 स्पिन समेत 1.5 बिलियन क्वॉइन्स जीतने का मौका

iPhone 13 Pro के इस वेरिएंट में क्यों नहीं मिला 4K वीडियो रिकॉर्डिंग सपोर्ट?

Free Fire redeem codes for September 16: आज फ्री में मिलेंगे Fox Surfboard, Wasteland Vault समेत कई धांसू रिवॉर्ड

Jio के इन प्रीपेड पैक में Disney+ Hotstar सब्सक्रिप्शन समेत मिलेगा एक्स्ट्रा डेटा

Latest Videos

SanDisk IxPAND Wireless Charger : Worth Buying Or Not ? Watch Video

Features

SanDisk IxPAND Wireless Charger : Worth Buying Or Not ? Watch Video
iPhone 12 Series Price Gets Discounted In India: Checkout New Prices

iPhone 12 Series Price Gets Discounted In India: Checkout New Prices
Mi 11X, Oppo Reno 6 And More : Top Gaming Phones Under Rs 35,000

Features

Mi 11X, Oppo Reno 6 And More : Top Gaming Phones Under Rs 35,000
Poco, Motorola, Samsung : List Of 5 Unique Smartphones You Can Buy In September 2021 !

Features

Poco, Motorola, Samsung : List Of 5 Unique Smartphones You Can Buy In September 2021 !

News

Apple discontinues its most popular iPhone in India following iPhone 13 launch
News
Apple discontinues its most popular iPhone in India following iPhone 13 launch
Genshin Impact 2.2 leaks reveal changes to Thoma, Tsurumi Island map and more

Gaming

Genshin Impact 2.2 leaks reveal changes to Thoma, Tsurumi Island map and more
Apple is releasing iOS 15 for all on September 20

News

Apple is releasing iOS 15 for all on September 20
iPhone 11 gets permanent price cut following iPhone 13 launch, now starts under Rs 50,000

News

iPhone 11 gets permanent price cut following iPhone 13 launch, now starts under Rs 50,000
Free Fire redeem codes September 15: List of active codes to get free in-game items, how to redeem

Gaming

Free Fire redeem codes September 15: List of active codes to get free in-game items, how to redeem

new arrivals in india

Realme 8i
Realme 8i

13,999

Realme 8s 5G
Realme 8s 5G

17,999

Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime

12,499

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G

35,999

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G
Samsung Galaxy M32 5G

20,999

Vivo Y33s
Vivo Y33s

17,990

Realme C21Y
Realme C21Y

8,999

Vivo Y21
Vivo Y21

15,490

Realme GT Master Edition
Realme GT Master Edition

25,999

Realme GT 5G
Realme GT 5G

37,999

Itel A48
Itel A48

6,399

Motorola Edge 20
Motorola Edge 20

29,999

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion
Motorola Edge 20 Fusion

21,499

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

84,999

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

1,49,999

Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos)
Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos)

13,999

Nokia C20 Plus
Nokia C20 Plus

8,999

Vivo Y53s
Vivo Y53s

19,490

Tecno Pova 2
Tecno Pova 2

10,999

Infinix Smart 5A
Infinix Smart 5A

6,499

Micromax In 2b
Micromax In 2b

8,999

Vivo Y72 5G
Vivo Y72 5G

20,990

Tecno Camon 17
Tecno Camon 17

12,999

Tecno Camon 17 Pro
Tecno Camon 17 Pro

16,999

Realme C11 2021
Realme C11 2021

6,999

Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G

39,990

Oppo Reno6 5G
Oppo Reno6 5G

29,990

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021
Samsung Galaxy M21 2021

12,499

OnePlus Nord 2
OnePlus Nord 2

27,999

Poco F3 GT
Poco F3 GT

27,999

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G
Samsung Galaxy A22 5G

19,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F22
Samsung Galaxy F22

12,499

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

21,999

Infinix Note 10 Pro
Infinix Note 10 Pro

16,999

Infinix Note 10
Infinix Note 10

10,999

Vivo Y73
Vivo Y73

20,990

OnePlus Nord CE 5G
OnePlus Nord CE 5G

22,999

iQOO Z3
iQOO Z3

19,990

Realme C25s
Realme C25s

9,999

Poco M3 Pro 5G
Poco M3 Pro 5G

13,999

Realme X7 Max 5G
Realme X7 Max 5G

26,999

Oppo F19
Oppo F19

18,990

Motorola Moto G40 Fusion
Motorola Moto G40 Fusion

13,999

POCO M2 Reloaded
POCO M2 Reloaded

9,499

OPPO A74 5G
OPPO A74 5G

17,990

Oppo A53s 5G
Oppo A53s 5G

14,990

Vivo V21 5G
Vivo V21 5G

29,990

Realme C25
Realme C25

9,499

Realme C21
Realme C21

7,999

Realme C20
Realme C20

6,799

Motorola Moto G60
Motorola Moto G60

17,999

iQOO 7
iQOO 7

31,990

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G

39,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Best Sellers