Realme C25Y with AI triple camera, 5,000mAh battery launched: Price in India, specs

Realme C25Y, the budget offering from Realme has been launched in India. The new Realme smartphone offer triple camera setup, a water drop style notch display, and a big 5,000mAh battery. Also Read - Top smartphones with extended RAM starting at Rs 12,499

Realme C25Y price in India, availability

Realme C25Y price in India starts at Rs 10,999 for the 4GB/64GB variant, while the 4GB/128GB variant comes for a cost of Rs 11,999. Launch offers include- Rs 350 flat discount on MobiKwik. As for the availability, the new Realme C25Y will be up for pre-orders via Realme India’s official website from September 20 and will go on sale on September 27 at 12 PM. Also Read - Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale to begin soon: Up to 80 percent discount on electronics

Realme C25Y specifications, features

Realme C25Y features a curved body with a pinstriple-style back panel. A circular-shaped fingerprint sensor rest at the centre, while a square-shaped camera module sits at the top left corner. On the front, a dewdrop notch style display with thin side bezels, and a thick chin. The power key, and volume button rests on the left edge of the frame. At the bottom there is a 3.5mm audio jack, and a micro-USB port. Also Read - Top smartphones in September 2021 with the ability to extend RAM

As for the specifications, the Realme C25Y features a 6.5-inch LCD display with 720 x 1,600 pixel resolution, 88.7 percent screen-to-body ratio, and 420nits peak brightness. Powering the phone is a UNISOC T610 chipset paired with 4GB of RAM.

In terms of optics, the phone gets a triple camera setup housing a 50-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel monochrome lens. For selfies, the dewdrop notch accommodate an 8-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture.

On the software front, it boots Realme UI R Edition based Android 11 OS right out of the box. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charge.

Connectivity options include- Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, dedicated microSD slot, and a micro-USB port. Sensors onboard include- light sensor, proximity sensor, magnetic induction sensor, and acceleration sensor. The new Realme C25Y will be available in two colour options- Glacier Blue, and Metal Grey. Considering its price, and specs, the phone will compete against the likes of the budget Redmi 10 Prime phone.