comscore Realme C30 arrives in India: Check details
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Realme C30 Launched In India Check Specs Price Features
News

Realme C30 launched in India: Check specs, price, features

Mobiles

Realme has launched a new budget smartphone in India. The phone dubbed as the Realme C30 comes at a starting price of Rs 7,499 in India.

Realme C30

Image: Realme

Realme today launched a new budget smartphone in India. The newly launched phone is dubbed as the Realme C30 and it is a part of Realme’s C-series, which includes smartphones such as the Realme C31, the Realme C35 and the Realme C11 2021 among others. In India, the newly launched Realme C30 competes with a bunch of budget smartphones such as the Redmi 9A, the Infinix Smart 5, the Realme C11 2021, the Poco C3, and Tecno Spark 7. Also Read - Realme Narzo 50i Prime with a 5,000 mAh battery is tipped to launch on June 22

Realme C30 price and availability

As far as pricing is concerned, the Realme C30 is available in India in two variants — 2GB RAM and 32GB storage variant, which costs Rs 7,499, and the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant that costs Rs 8,299. Also Read - Realme plans to manufacture laptops, tablets locally in Noida by 2023: Report

Coming to availability, the Realme C30 will be available on its first sale in India at 12:30PM on June 27 via Flipkart and Realme’s e-shop, that is, realme.com. Also Read - Realme C30 with a 5,000 mAh battery to launch in India on June 20: All we know so far

Realme C30 specifications

Talking about specifications, the Realme C30 comes with a 6.5-inch display with an 88.7 percent screen to body ratio and 16.7 million colours. It is 8.5mm think and it weighs just 182 grams. The phone features a vertical stripe design and it is available in Bamboo Green and Lake Blue colour variants.

Coming to the internals, the Realme C30 is powered by the UniSoC T612 system-on-chip that its coupled with 32GB UFS 2.2 storage space. It is available in 2GB and 3GB RAM variants. It runs the Realme Go Edition UI, which is based on Google’s Android 11 mobile operating system.

Talking about the camera, Realme’s newly launched budget smartphone has an 8MP camera at the back with LED flash that are cased inside a circular camera setup that is stacked towards the left side of the phone. On the front, it has a 5MP selfie camera. As far as the battery is concerned, the phone comes with a 5,000mAh battery, which the company says can last for up to 43.5 days in the Ultra Saving Mode at five percent power. Alternatively, users can also use this five percent battery for using WhatsApp for up to 1.5 hours, Spotify for up to four hours, and calls for up to 2.3 hours.

Additionally, the phone has 3.5mm jack and a hybrid slot that can hold two SIM cards and a microSD card with up to 1TB space.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: June 20, 2022 1:27 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Tecno Pova 3 launched in India: All you need to know
Mobiles
Tecno Pova 3 launched in India: All you need to know
Maruti Suzuki Brezza 2022 bookings now open, to launch on June 30

automobile

Maruti Suzuki Brezza 2022 bookings now open, to launch on June 30

Govt bans over 35 WhatsApp groups for spreading misinformation about Agnipath scheme

News

Govt bans over 35 WhatsApp groups for spreading misinformation about Agnipath scheme

WhatsApp will now let you message, mute individual users in a group call

Apps

WhatsApp will now let you message, mute individual users in a group call

Apple iPhone 14 series to feature OLED displays from Samsung, LG: Report

Mobiles

Apple iPhone 14 series to feature OLED displays from Samsung, LG: Report

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Realme C30 arrives in India: Check details

Tecno Pova 3 launched in India: All you need to know

Maruti Suzuki Brezza 2022 bookings now open, to launch on June 30

Govt bans over 35 WhatsApp groups for spreading misinformation about Agnipath scheme

WhatsApp will now let you message, mute individual users in a group call

Top 5 Tech Items to Gift Your Father this Father's Day

During a WhatsApp group call, the host can mute

How to view Saved Posts on the Instagram

WhatsApp view once feature for Photo and Video

5G in India: Here's how 5G technology will change the world around you

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Father's Day 2022: Top 5 Tech Items to Gift Your Father this Father's Day

Features

Father's Day 2022: Top 5 Tech Items to Gift Your Father this Father's Day
Netflix will Ban you, If you will do these Three Things, To Know more Watch the Video

News

Netflix will Ban you, If you will do these Three Things, To Know more Watch the Video
During a WhatsApp group call, the host can mute other participants to Know more Watch the Video

Features

During a WhatsApp group call, the host can mute other participants to Know more Watch the Video
How to view Saved Posts Existing collection on the Instagram to Know more Watch the Video

Features

How to view Saved Posts Existing collection on the Instagram to Know more Watch the Video

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999