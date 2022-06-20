Realme C30 arrives in India: Check details

Realme today launched a new budget smartphone in India. The newly launched phone is dubbed as the Realme C30 and it is a part of Realme’s C-series, which includes smartphones such as the Realme C31, the Realme C35 and the Realme C11 2021 among others. In India, the newly launched Realme C30 competes with a bunch of budget smartphones such as the Redmi 9A, the Infinix Smart 5, the Realme C11 2021, the Poco C3, and Tecno Spark 7. Also Read - Realme Narzo 50i Prime with a 5,000 mAh battery is tipped to launch on June 22

Realme C30 price and availability

As far as pricing is concerned, the Realme C30 is available in India in two variants — 2GB RAM and 32GB storage variant, which costs Rs 7,499, and the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant that costs Rs 8,299. Also Read - Realme plans to manufacture laptops, tablets locally in Noida by 2023: Report

Coming to availability, the Realme C30 will be available on its first sale in India at 12:30PM on June 27 via Flipkart and Realme’s e-shop, that is, realme.com. Also Read - Realme C30 with a 5,000 mAh battery to launch in India on June 20: All we know so far

Realme C30 specifications

Talking about specifications, the Realme C30 comes with a 6.5-inch display with an 88.7 percent screen to body ratio and 16.7 million colours. It is 8.5mm think and it weighs just 182 grams. The phone features a vertical stripe design and it is available in Bamboo Green and Lake Blue colour variants.

Coming to the internals, the Realme C30 is powered by the UniSoC T612 system-on-chip that its coupled with 32GB UFS 2.2 storage space. It is available in 2GB and 3GB RAM variants. It runs the Realme Go Edition UI, which is based on Google’s Android 11 mobile operating system.

Talking about the camera, Realme’s newly launched budget smartphone has an 8MP camera at the back with LED flash that are cased inside a circular camera setup that is stacked towards the left side of the phone. On the front, it has a 5MP selfie camera. As far as the battery is concerned, the phone comes with a 5,000mAh battery, which the company says can last for up to 43.5 days in the Ultra Saving Mode at five percent power. Alternatively, users can also use this five percent battery for using WhatsApp for up to 1.5 hours, Spotify for up to four hours, and calls for up to 2.3 hours.

Additionally, the phone has 3.5mm jack and a hybrid slot that can hold two SIM cards and a microSD card with up to 1TB space.