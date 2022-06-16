comscore Realme C30 with Unisoc T612 chipset to debut in India on June 20 at 12.30 pm IST
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Realme C30 With A 5000 Mah Battery To Launch In India On June 20 All We Know So Far
News

Realme C30 with a 5,000 mAh battery to launch in India on June 20: All we know so far

Mobiles

Realme C30 is confirmed to come with Unisoc T612 chipset, a single rear camera, waterdrop notch display and more.

Untitled design - 2022-06-16T131236.894

Realme has announced to launch its budget-smartphone Realme C30 in India on June 30. As per the tweet by the official Realme handle, the launch event will take place at 12.30 pm IST. The post has revealed a few handful details about the smartphone including the design, colour variants and display. Realme C30 will be available for purchase on Flipkart. Also Read - Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G to go on first sale today in India at 12 pm on Amazon: Price, sale offers, specs

Realme C30’s official microsite has revealed that the phone will be powered by the Unisoc T612 chipset and will house a 5,000 mAh battery. The company has also confirmed that the smartphone will weigh 182gm and will be 8.5mm thick. Also Read - Alleged Realme V21 with up to 8GB RAM spotted on TENAA certification site

Realme C30 expected specifications

As per the official teaser, Realme C30 will have a textured back and will be available in green and blue colour options. It will feature a waterdrop notch display and flat edges. For the camera, the smartphone will come with a single rear camera and LED flash at the back. Also Read - Dizo Watch D launched in India with big 1.8-inch screen at Rs 1,999: Check features, sale date

As mentioned above, Realme has also confirmed that it will be powered by the Unisoc T612 chipset that has scored 176,932 on AnTuTu. It will be equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that is expected to come with support for 10W charging.

As per a report by MySmartPrice, the smartphone will feature a 6.58-inch Full HD+ IPS screen. Realme C30 is likely to sport a 13MP single rear camera and a 5MP selfie camera.

Additionally, the report suggests that Realme C30 will be available in two storage variants: 2GB RAM + 32GB storage variant and 3GB RAM + 32GB internal storage variant. It might run on Android Go Edition out of the box. As for colours, it is expected to be available in Denim Black, Lake Blue, and Bamboo Green colour variants.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: June 16, 2022 1:47 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Hyundai Venue 2022 Iaunched in India with new design
automobile
Hyundai Venue 2022 Iaunched in India with new design
Honor of Kings to PUBG Mobile: Top 5 grossing mobile games worldwide

Photo Gallery

Honor of Kings to PUBG Mobile: Top 5 grossing mobile games worldwide

Vi will give you Rs 100 per month if you buy a 4G phone

Telecom

Vi will give you Rs 100 per month if you buy a 4G phone

YouTube now shows infocards if the creators has made corrections

How To

YouTube now shows infocards if the creators has made corrections

Facebook is planning to redesign its app soon: Here s why

Apps

Facebook is planning to redesign its app soon: Here s why

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Realme C30 to launch in India on June 20: All you need to know

Hyundai Venue 2022 Iaunched in India with new design

Honor of Kings to PUBG Mobile: Top 5 grossing mobile games worldwide

PUBG Mobile to Candy Crush Saga: Here are the top 5 grossing mobile games worldwide

Vi will give you Rs 100 per month if you buy a 4G phone

Microsoft begins developing games

How to set up Emergency SOS

How to turn on Dark Mode on Google Chrome

Apple may have some relief as UK may not enforce EU's USB Type-C law, but does it matter?

Explained: Apple s Buy Now Pay Later service

Related Topics

Latest Videos

5G to roll out in India : Here are the features ? #5g #5gphoneinnidia

News

5G to roll out in India : Here are the features ? #5g #5gphoneinnidia
Microsoft begins developing games for Microsoft Team to Know more Watch the Video

Features

Microsoft begins developing games for Microsoft Team to Know more Watch the Video
The Oppo K10 5G is available for Sale in India today price, offers to know more Watch the video

News

The Oppo K10 5G is available for Sale in India today price, offers to know more Watch the video
How to set up Emergency SOS Features in Android and iphone to know more details Watch the video

Features

How to set up Emergency SOS Features in Android and iphone to know more details Watch the video

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999