Realme has announced to launch its budget-smartphone Realme C30 in India on June 30. As per the tweet by the official Realme handle, the launch event will take place at 12.30 pm IST. The post has revealed a few handful details about the smartphone including the design, colour variants and display. Realme C30 will be available for purchase on Flipkart. Also Read - Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G to go on first sale today in India at 12 pm on Amazon: Price, sale offers, specs

Realme C30’s official microsite has revealed that the phone will be powered by the Unisoc T612 chipset and will house a 5,000 mAh battery. The company has also confirmed that the smartphone will weigh 182gm and will be 8.5mm thick. Also Read - Alleged Realme V21 with up to 8GB RAM spotted on TENAA certification site

Realme C30 expected specifications

As per the official teaser, Realme C30 will have a textured back and will be available in green and blue colour options. It will feature a waterdrop notch display and flat edges. For the camera, the smartphone will come with a single rear camera and LED flash at the back. Also Read - Dizo Watch D launched in India with big 1.8-inch screen at Rs 1,999: Check features, sale date

As mentioned above, Realme has also confirmed that it will be powered by the Unisoc T612 chipset that has scored 176,932 on AnTuTu. It will be equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that is expected to come with support for 10W charging.

A brand-new world of entertainment is on its way! Get ready to witness the brilliance of #realmeC30, launching at 12:30 PM, on 20th June.#NayeZamaneKaEntertainment Know more: https://t.co/XWdbLQLsuy pic.twitter.com/dmHlaTZsLb — realme (@realmeIndia) June 16, 2022

As per a report by MySmartPrice, the smartphone will feature a 6.58-inch Full HD+ IPS screen. Realme C30 is likely to sport a 13MP single rear camera and a 5MP selfie camera.

Additionally, the report suggests that Realme C30 will be available in two storage variants: 2GB RAM + 32GB storage variant and 3GB RAM + 32GB internal storage variant. It might run on Android Go Edition out of the box. As for colours, it is expected to be available in Denim Black, Lake Blue, and Bamboo Green colour variants.