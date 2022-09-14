Realme is all set to launch its affordable smartphone Realme C30s in India at 12 pm. As revealed by the company, the smartphone will come with a 5,000 mAh battery, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a single rear camera setup. It will come with a 6.5-inch screen and will be available in blue and black colour options. Also Read - Realme Narzo 50i Prime launched in India: Check price, specs, availability here

Realme C30s expected specifications

Realme C30s will feature a 6.5-inch display that offers an 88.7% percent screen-to-body ratio. The smartphone will also feature a side-mounted fingerprint scanner that unlocks the handset in “less than 1 second”. Realme C30s will be powered by an octa-core processor. Reports hint that it might come with an Unisoc T612 chipset.

The official Realme website confirms that the handset will be equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery. It will come with a single speaker grill, Type-C port for charging and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It 8.5mm thin and comes with an “Anti-slip design”.

Realme C30s expected pricing

As per a report by TheCluesTech, Realme C30s is likely to be launched in two storage variants. The 2GB RAM + 32GB storage variant is likely to be priced at Rs 7,999, 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant, on the other hand, might cost you Rs 8,799.

In terms of colour, Realme C30s will be available in black and blue colour options. The smartphone will go on sale in India on the Amazon India website.

For the unversed, Realme has announced to launch Realme GT Neo 3T in India on September 16 at 12.30 pm. The highlight of the smartphone is its support for 80W fast charging that, as claimed by the company, can charge up to 50 percent in just 12 minutes.