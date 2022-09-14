Yesterday, Realme launched the Realme Narzo 50i Prime entry-level smartphone in India. It has a UNISOC chipset and a 5,000mAh battery, all for Rs 7,999. Today, the brand has launched the Realme C30s, which has quite a few similarities to the 50i Prime including the design. Also Read - Realme C30s with a 5,000 mAh battery to launch in India at 12 pm

The all-new Realme C30s comes with a water-drop notch display, a unique and simple design, and a big 5,000mAh battery. The device is priced starting at Rs. 7,499 in India. Let’s take a look at the phone’s specifications. Also Read - Realme Narzo 50i Prime launched in India: Check price, specs, availability here

Realme C30s specifications

The Realme C30s sports a water-drop notch display on the front. It has a 6.5-inch LCD display with an HD+ resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. The screen has 16.7 million colors and features a screen-to-body ratio of 88.7 percent. Although the bezels are narrow on the sides and on the top, there’s still a noticeable bottom chin. Also Read - Breakthrough Innovation for a Brighter Future

Coming to the cameras, the smartphone has an 8MP single camera on the rear with support for 1080p video recording at 30fps. The camera is claimed to have AI support and several modes including HDR, Portrait, Super Night mode, and others. It also has an LED flash model besides the camera lens. On the front, it has a 5MP AI snapper for selfies and video calls. The front camera will be able to record 720p videos at 30fps.

The device is powered by the Unisoc SC9863A SoC paired with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging speed. As for the software, it boots on Android 12 OS and has Realme UI on top of it.

It has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security and features a 3.5mm headphone jack for audio. 4G, Bluetooth 4.2, and Wi-Fi are some of the phone’s connectivity options.

Realme C30s price in India, colors, and sale details

The Realme C30s starts at Rs 7,499 for the 2GB RAM + 32GB storage option and 8,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option. It comes in Stripe Black and Stripe Blue color options. The smartphone will go on sale on September 23 at 12 PM on Flipkart and Realme India website.