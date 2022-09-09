comscore Realme C30s with a single rear camera setup might launch at a starting price of Rs 7,999
News

Realme C30s, scheduled to launch on September 14, might be priced at 7,999

Mobiles

Realme C30s is expected to launch in two storage variants: 2GB RAM + 32GB and 3GB RAM + 32GB. It will go on sale in India on the Amazon India website.

Untitled design - 2022-09-09T153318.333

Realme is set to launch its Realme C30s in India on September 14. Ahead of the launch, the company has revealed that the smartphone will come with a single rear camera setup and a waterdrop notch. The official teaser also confirms that the smartphone will be available in blue and black colour options. Prior to the launch, the pricing of the handset has been tipped online. Also Read - Realme Narzo 50i Prime India launch date announced

Realme C30s expected pricing

As per a report by TheCluesTech, Realme C30s is likely to come in two storage variants. The 2GB RAM + 32GB storage variant is likely to be priced at Rs 7,999, 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant, on the other hand, might cost you Rs 8,799. Also Read - Dizo Watch R Talk, Watch D Talk launched in India at Rs 4,999, Rs 3,999 respectively

In terms, Realme C30s will be available in black and blue colour options. The smartphone will go on sale in India on the Amazon India website. Also Read - Realme Narzo 50i Prime teased on Amazon India: All we know so far

Realme C30s expected specifications

Realme C30 is confirmed to come with a 6.5-inch display that offers an 88.7% percent screen-to-body ratio. The smartphone will also feature a side-mounted fingerprint scanner that unlocks the handset in “less than 1 second”. Realme C30s will be powered by an octa-core processor. Reports hint that it might come with an Unisoc T612 chipset.

As shown in the teaser, it will come with a single rear camera accompanied by an LED flash at the back.

The official Realme website confirms that the handset will be equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery. It will come with a single speaker grill, Type-C port for charging and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

In addition to this, Realme is also set to launch Realme GT Neo 3T in India soon along with budget-friendly Realme Narzo 50i Prime.

  • Published Date: September 9, 2022 3:51 PM IST
