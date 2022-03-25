comscore Realme C31 to launch in India on March 31: Check out expected price, specs, features
News

Realme C31 to launch in India on March 31: Here's what we know so far

Mobiles

realme c31 2

Realme has launched its budget smartphone Realme C31 in Indonesia. The tech giant is soon to unveil this budget smartphone in India. Tipster Yogesh Brar has given information about the Indian launch date of the smartphone and the Indian variant specifications. Also Read - Far Cry 6 to be made available for free: How to download

According to Brar, the smartphone will launch in India on March 31. The smartphone’s official specs, design, and features were revealed earlier at the Indonesian launch event. Also Read - Airtel is offering Netflix subscription with select postpaid plans: Check details

Price

The Realme C31 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant’s starting price is $111 (approximately Rs. 8,463), and it comes in two color variants, Dark Green and Light Silver. Also Read - What to watch this weekend: Bridgerton, Dune, Jalsa and more

Realme C31 india launch

Specifications

Realme C31 has a 6.5-inch HD + LCD. It has a touch sampling rate of 120Hz and a waterdrop notch. It is getting an octa-core UniSoC T612 processor. The smartphone is equipped with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

Talking about the camera setup, a triple rear camera has been given. There is a 13MP primary camera, a macro lens, and a B&W lens on the backside. There is a 5MP camera on its front for selfies and video calling.

5000mAh battery is given in Realme C31, which comes with 10W charging support. The company has provided a Type-C port and a micro SD card slot to expand the internal storage.

Apart from this, it has a 3.5mm headphone jack. The smartphone runs on the Realme UI R edition based on Android 11. Its size is 164.7×76.1×8.4mm, and its weight is 197 grams. It has dual SIM, 4G, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, Beidou, and Galileo.

  Published Date: March 25, 2022 1:56 PM IST

