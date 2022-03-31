Realme has launched its budget-friendly Realme C31 smartphone in India at a starting price of Rs 8,999. The highlights of the smartphone include a 5,000 mAh battery, an octa-core UniSoC T612 processor and a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display. As per the company, the smartphone comes with a TÜV Rheinland High-Reliability Certification. Also Read - Realme Pad Mini to launch on April 4: Here’s what to expect

Realme C31 pricing, sale offers, availability

Realme C31 is launched in two storage variants. The 3GB RAM +32GB storage variant is priced at Rs 8,999 and the 4GB RAM +64GB storage variant is priced at Rs 9,999. Also Read - Realme 9 series smartphone confirmed to get Samsung ISOCELL HM6 sensor, key specs appear online

In terms of colours, it comes in Light Silver and Dark Green colour variants. Also Read - Realme Narzo 50A Prime with FHD+ display, triple camera launched: Price, specs

The smartphone will go on sale on April 6 at 12 pm on Flipkart and Realme.com.

Welcoming the #realmeC31, powered with a Massive Battery in an Ultra-Slim Design.#NayeZamaneKaEntertainment making its way into your hearts soon!

Starting at ₹8,999/- First Sale at 12 PM, 7th April, on https://t.co/HrgDJTI9vv & @Flipkart. Know more: https://t.co/qIeQYtjRVL pic.twitter.com/1JdOSEfkSj — realme (@realmeIndia) March 31, 2022

Realme C31 specifications, features

Realme C31 features a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display. It has a touch sampling rate of 120Hz and a waterdrop notch. It is powered by an octa-core UniSoC T612 processor and offers up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage that is expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card. It runs on Realme UI R Edition software, which is based on Android 11.

Talking about the camera setup, the smartphone houses a triple rear camera setup that houses a 13MP primary camera, a macro lens, and a B&W lens on the backside. You will get a 5MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calling.

In terms of battery, Realme C31 is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 10W charging. The smartphone will be fully charged in almost two hours. For connectivity, it comes with support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and dual-SIM, dual-standby 4G LTE.