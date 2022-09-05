comscore Realme C33 India pricing tipped online ahead of the official launch on September 6
Realme C33 64GB storage variant might launch at Rs 11,999 on September 6

Scheduled to launch tomorrow in India, Realme C33 will come with a 50MP rear camera and a 5,000 mAh battery.

Untitled design - 2022-09-05T150518.432

Realme will launch its affordable Realme C33 in India tomorrow i.e. September 6. The company has revealed the key details of the upcoming handset ahead of the launch. Realme C33 will come with a 50MP dual rear camera setup and will house a 5,000 mAh battery. The smartphone microsite has also appeared on Flipkart. The India pricing of the handset was spotted online by 91Mobiles recently. Also Read - Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days sale: Offers on OnePlus, Xiaomi, iQoo

Realme C33 expected pricing

As per the report, Realme C33 will be available in two storage variants. As spotted on Flipkart, the 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage variant will cost you Rs 11,999. It is expected that the 3GB RAM + 32 GB storage variant will be priced at Rs 10,999. Also Read - Realme Buds Air 3S will launch on September 6 in India

In terms of colours, the smartphone is confirmed to come in Black, Gold and Aqua Black colour variant.

Realme C33 expected specifications

Realme C33 is likely to feature a 6.5-inch HD+ display. It is expected to be powered by Unisoc T612 chipset and offer up to 4GB RAM and up to 64GB internal storage that is expandable up to 1TB. The handset is likely to feature a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The Flipkart teaser and the microsite reveals that the smartphone will weigh 187 gram and measures 8.3mm in thickness.

Additionally, it will come with a 50MP primary sensor at the back and a 5MP front-facing camera for selfies. The company has confirmed that the smartphone will come with a 5,000 mAh battery. The smartphone will be available for purchase on Flipkart.

The predecessor of Realme C33 is Realme C31 which is now available in India at a starting price of Rs 9,299. It was also launched in India in two storage variants.

  • Published Date: September 5, 2022 3:42 PM IST
