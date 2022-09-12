Realme C33 first sale on Flipkart at 12 pm: Check out its top features, price

Realme C33, the latest entry-level smartphone in the company’s portfolio, will go on sale for the first time today. This phone is best suited for customers looking for an inexpensive phone that does the job since it has only modest specifications. However, some customers may find the design appealing. The best selling points of the Realme C33 are its big display and a 50-megapixel camera setup on the back. The phone also has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor that you could barely find on the phone at around the price. Also Read - Realme C33 launched in India at a starting price of Rs 8,999: Check details

Before I tell you the price of the phone and other necessary details such as the sale time, let us talk about the features of the phone that make it worthwhile. The Realme C33 is not a high-end phone. It’s not even a mid-range or lower mid-range phone, so you should not expect much from it. However, for its price, it brings features aplenty. Here are three of them. Also Read - Realme C33 64GB storage variant might launch at Rs 11,999 on September 6

Realme C33 display

The Realme C33 comes with a 6.5-inch display, which is among the biggest you could get on a phone at around this price. The display supports HD+ resolution and a touch sampling rate of 120Hz, but the refresh rate is stuck at 60Hz. Realme says the display has a screen-t0-body ratio of 88.7 percent and 16.7 million colours. The display has a waterdrop-style notch.

Realme C33 battery

Most entry-level phones come with bigger batteries and the Realme C33 is no exception. The phone comes with a 5000mAh battery inside. Realme claims the battery can give a runtime of over 24 hours on a single charge. But while you get enough juice on the Realme C33 to last more than a day, you do not understandably get features such as fast charging. The charger of the phone comes bundled in the box.

Realme C33 camera

On the back of the Realme C33 is a 50-megapixel camera with improved software support. The CHDR algorithm on the camera “enhances the highlight suppression effect for clearer backlight photos.” The camera supports various functions such as 50MP Mode, Beauty, Filter, HDR, Panoramic view, Portrait, Timelapse, Expert, and Super Night. You can record up to 1080p videos on the phone. There is a secondary camera on the phone, as well, but its details are not clear. On the front, you get a 5-megapixel AI selfie camera.