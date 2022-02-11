Realme C35 launched with 50MP camera and 5000mah battery: Check features, specifications, price

Realme has launched its new smartphone, Realme C35, in the market. This phone is an upgraded version of Realme C25. The company has first launched the phone in Thailand. It is believed that its entry into India will also happen soon. It has many cool features like a 50-megapixel camera and 5000mAh battery. Also Read - Phones launching in India this week: Redmi Note 11, Realme C35, Samsung Galaxy S21

Price

Realme C35 has currently been launched in Thailand. Its 64GB storage variant costs THB 5,799 (approximately Rs 13000). The variant with 128GB storage has been launched for THB 6,299 (about Rs 14000).

The smartphone comes in two color options Black and Green. It can be purchased from Lazada, Shopee, and JD Thailand stores. The company has not yet given any official information regarding its launch in India.

Specifications

The Realme C35 smartphone has come as a successor to the Realme C25. In this, the back panel has been brought with a new design. It has a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ display with 1080×2400 pixels. Its screen-to-body ratio is 90.7 percent, and aspect ratio is 20: 9. The screen comes with a 60Hz refresh rate and 600 nits brightness.

A triple rear camera setup has been given in Realme C35. Its backside has a 50MP primary lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP third lens. The device has an 8MP front camera for selfies and video calling. The device is powered by a UNISOC T616 chipset and a 5000mAh battery. Its battery comes with 18W fast charging support. The handset has a USB Type-C port for charging.

For connectivity, options like Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, and 3.5mm headphone jack have been given in the phone. The phone’s thickness is 8.1mm, and its weight is 189 grams. Sensors found in the phone include a Light sensor, Acceleration sensor, Magnetic induction sensor, Proximity sensor, and Gyroscope.