Realme C35 launched in India: Check price, specs, launch offers

Realme C35 launches in India with 50MP camera, 5,000mAh battery

The first sale of the Realme C35 will take place on March 12 at 12 pm via Realme.com. You will be able to buy the phone in two color options – Glowing Black and Glowing Green.

Realme has unveiled its budget smartphone in India today, i.e., Realme C35. The company has introduced this phone through an online event. It is the first smartphone of Realme in the C series, which comes with a 50MP camera. Realme C35 is an upgrade version of Realme C25 launched last year. Realme has already launched this smartphone in Thailand with 50-megapixel AI-powered triple camera setup, a Unisoc SoC, and a 5,000mAh battery. Also Read - Realme 9 5G, Realme 9 SE 5G key details revealed ahead of launch

Price.

Realme C35 comes in two storage configurations, including 4GB RAM + 64GB, priced at Rs 11,999. The second and the top-end storage comes with 4GB RAM + 128GB which is available at Rs 12,999. Also Read - Realme C35 launched with 50MP camera and 5000mah battery

Sale, Discounts

The first sale of the Realme C35 will take place on March 12 at 12 pm via Realme.com. You will be able to buy the phone in two color options – Glowing Black and Glowing Green. The E-commerce giant Flipkart is giving a cashback of up to Rs 1,000 on purchasing the phone from Paytm. Also Read - Phones launching in India this week: Redmi Note 11, Realme C35, Samsung Galaxy S21

Specifications

Realme C35 sports a 6.6-inch FHD (Full HD) display and is powered by a Unisoc T616 processor. The phone will get up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage support. The phone’s internal storage can be expanded via a microSD card.

As far as camera features are concerned, the Realme C35 is launched with a triple camera setup housing a 50-megapixel primary sensor paired with an f/1.8 aperture 5P lens, a B&W, and a 2MP macro camera. The phone has an 8MP camera for selfies and video calling. It is powered by a 5000mAh battery. Realme C35 packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W charging.

It has Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port for connectivity. Sensors include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, magnetometer, and proximity sensor.

  • Published Date: March 7, 2022 1:38 PM IST

