News

Realme C35 with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage launched in India

Mobiles

The Realme C35 with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage is now available for Rs. 13,999.

Realme-C35-6

Earlier this year, Realme launched its budget smartphone in the C-series dubbed Realme C35. The smartphone was launched with a large Full-HD+ display and a UNISOC chipset. At the time of launch, the phone was released in only two variants — 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant and 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. Now, a few months after its release, the company has launched another variant with more RAM. Also Read - Realme GT 2 Master Explorer Edition to feature 100W fast charging

Realme C35 gets more RAM

The Realme C35 is now available in 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option priced at Rs. 15,999. But it can be purchased at a discounted price of Rs. 13,999 on Flipkart and Realme’s online website. Also Read - Realme GT Neo 3 Thor: Love and Thunder Limited Edition smartphone launched in India: Check price, specs, offers

This variant joins the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant and 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, costing Rs. 11,999 and Rs. 12,999, respectively. Also Read - Realme GT Neo 3 to launch in Thor: Love and Thunder Special Edition, hints Madhav Sheth

Just like the other two variants, the new variant also comes in Glowing Black and Glowing Green color options.

Realme C35 Specifications

Coming to the specifications of the budget smartphone, the Realme C35 comes with a 6.6-inch punch-hole display featuring a Full-HD+ (1080 x 2408 pixels) resolution. It is an IPS LCD panel with Panda Glass protection. It has a standard 60Hz refresh rate support and a 401 PPI pixel density.

It has a triple camera system on the back with a 50MP main lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 0.3MP depth sensor. For selfies, there’s an 8MP selfie snapper. The rear camera has the ability to shoot 1080p videos at 30fps, while the front camera can shoot 720p videos at 30fps.

The device is powered by the Unisoc Tiger T616 octa-core SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It has a microSD card slot for additional storage.

As for the battery, the smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging technology. The phone boots on Android 11 OS out of the box and has Realme UI on top of it.

It has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner offering added security. The device has Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, and GPS support.

  • Published Date: July 8, 2022 8:15 PM IST

