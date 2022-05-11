Realme is aggressively launching 5G enables smartphones in India in the sub-20K market segment. In the past couple of months, the company has launched the 5G phones such as the Realme 9 5G and the Realme 9 Pro 5G all in price range under Rs 20,000. Now, the company has said that it will be difficult to bring 5G phones under Rs 10,000 in India in 2022. Also Read - Realme Narzo 50 5G series teased: All you need to know about it

Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth in an interview with ET Telecom said that even though 5G smartphones in India have reached below Rs 15,000 in India, it will be difficult to launch 5G phones in sub 10K price segment.

"We can't expect sub-Rs 10,000 phones from any company this year. Next year we can see as we have already started seeing democratisation of 5G technology," Sheth said adding that 5G shouldn't be used as a marketing gimmick. Instead, it should present as a strong proponent for users to upgrade their smartphones.

He also said that while the company is focussed on making 5G devices more affordable, it will be a challenge to not compromise on other details of a phone while including 5G connectivity in devices. “We have to make more affordable 5G devices…For brands, the biggest challenge is not to compromise on other specs by making 5G more affordable,” he said.

Interestingly, the Realme executive speaking at a webinar last year had said that the company would bring 5G phones under Rs 10,000 in India next year, that is 2022. “In 2021, we have set our target to be the 5G leader in India, making the technology more accessible from premium to the masses,” Sheth had said at the time.

The message was also echoed by the company’s official social media handle. “5G being a key driver of growth, we confirmed our plan at the start of the year, that all #realme products above 20K will be 5G. Extending that promise further from now on all our products above 15K will be 5G. We are also working on bringing 5G phones in the sub 10K segment,” the company had written in a post.

5G being a key driver of growth, we confirmed our plan at the start of the year, that all #realme products above 20K will be 5G. Extending that promise further from now on all our products above 15K will be 5G.

But it looks like we will have to wait another year to see low-budget 5G phones in India.