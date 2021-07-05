Realme Dizo launches feature phones to rival JioPhone, price starts at Rs 1,299

Realme Dizo launched new products last week including TWS earbuds and more. The brand now launches two new feature phones namely Dizo Star 500 and Dizo Star 300. The idea here clearly is to capture the feature phone market in India and take on the likes of phones such as JioPhone, among others. Also Read - Android update plans for 2021 flagships in India so far: OnePlus 9, Samsung Galaxy S21 and more

Dizo has launched two new feature phones include the Dizo Star 500 and the Dizo Star 300. Both phones bring features such as a T9 keypad, a torch, and support for Indian languages. Also Read - Realme Dizo teases feature phone with rear camera, could be Star 500

As for the pricing, the Dizo Star 500 is priced at Rs 1,799 while the Dizo Star 300 is priced at Rs 1,299. As for the availability, both the feature phones will be up for grabs on Flipkart but the released date hasn’t been officially revealed by Dizo yet. Also Read - Realme Kodak partnership could be seen in upcoming Realme GT Master Edition

Dizo Star 500 specs

As far as the specs are concerned, the Dizo Star 500 feature phone comes packed with a 2.8-inch non-touchscreen colour display. The phone offers a block-like design with a rectangular body with curved side edges. The phone includes a VGA (0.3-megapixel) camera on the back and an LED flashlight.

The phone offers 32MB of RAM and 32MB of internal storage with support for expandable microSD card support with up to 64GB. The phone offers support Hindi, Gujarati, Tamil, Kannada, and Telugu, among other Indian languages. The Dizo Star 500 features a 1900mAh battery.

Dizo Star 300 specs

Dizo Star 300 comes packed with a 1.77-inch colour display without touch support. As for the design, the phone, the Dizo Star 300 offers a Candybar design with curved corners. The phone includes a VGA (0.3-megapixel) camera on the back and an LED flashlight.

The phone offers 32MB of RAM and 32MB of internal storage with support for expandable microSD card support with up to 64GB. It also supports features such as FM radio, Bluetooth, voice recorder, file manager, 3.5mm headphone jack, music player, among others. The Dizo Star 300 comes packed with a 2550mAh battery.