Realme Dizo teases feature phone with rear camera, could be Star 500

After launching a couple of audio products last week, Realme's Dizo sub-brand is now teasing another one. This one appears to be a feature phone flaunting a main rear camera. The teaser speaks all about the design and a feature-packed experience. There's no launch date given for this product yet.

Based on the teaser, it appears to be the Star 500 feature phone that leaked a couple of weeks back. Dizo is apparently planning to bring to affordable feature phones under the Star series, the other one being the Star 300. These don't align with the company's vision of launching only AIoT products and hence, it remains to be seen how these are positioned in the market.

Dizo teases two new feature phones

Previous leaks had revealed a few details about these Dizo Star feature phones. The Dizo Star 500 was spotted on the FCC certification with support for Dual SIM connectivity, 2G-only networks, a micro-SD card slot, and a 1830mAh battery.

The leaked photos showcased a squared-off design with a large display and T9 keypad. The rear imitated the camera design from the OnePlus 7T and other modern smartphones. However, the phone only features a single rear camera of unknown specifications.

Premium design coupled with the best features is just what you need to #BeDifferent. Get the complete package, soon. Can you guess the product ?#DIZO #realmeTechLife pic.twitter.com/RHvNTJ0U6g — DIZO (@DIZOTech) July 2, 2021

The Star 300, on the other hand, had a bigger 2500mAh battery but a smaller display. This model also carries a microSD card slot and support for dual SIM 2G connectivity.

It seems that Realme is trying to penetrate the feature phone market across India with these Star feature phones. Currently, Nokia and Jio dominate this segment with a variety of feature phones selling at lowly prices. Nokia even sells its 3310 as a nostalgic model at an affordable price. On the other hand, Jio sells its JioPhone with support for 4G LTE networks, video calls, access to popular smartphone apps, and a few of the Google services.

Meanwhile, the Dizo sub-brand launched a couple of wireless audio products at very low prices. The Dizo GoPods D TWS earbuds carries a price of Rs 1,599 in India, although initial launch offers bring it down to Rs 1,399. As for the Dizo Wireless earphones, it has been launched for a price of Rs 1,499. One can avail it at an introductory offer price of Rs 1,299 during the first sale on Flipkart.