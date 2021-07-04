comscore Realme Dizo teases feature phone with rear camera, could be Star 500
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Realme Dizo teases feature phone with rear camera, could be Star 500
News

Realme Dizo teases feature phone with rear camera, could be Star 500

Mobiles

Realme’s sub-brand Dizo has teased an upcoming new feature phone with a rear camera. The feature phone could be the rumoured Star 500.

Dizo Star

After launching a couple of audio products last week, Realme’s Dizo sub-brand is now teasing another one. This one appears to be a feature phone flaunting a main rear camera. The teaser speaks all about the design and a feature-packed experience. There’s no launch date given for this product yet. Also Read - Realme Kodak partnership could be seen in upcoming Realme GT Master Edition

Based on the teaser, it appears to be the Star 500 feature phone that leaked a couple of weeks back. Dizo is apparently planning to bring to affordable feature phones under the Star series, the other one being the Star 300. These don’t align with the company’s vision of launching only AIoT products and hence, it remains to be seen how these are positioned in the market. Also Read - Top gaming smartphones for Battlegrounds Mobile India under Rs 20,000 in July 2021

Dizo teases two new feature phones

Previous leaks had revealed a few details about these Dizo Star feature phones. The Dizo Star 500 was spotted on the FCC certification with support for Dual SIM connectivity, 2G-only networks, a micro-SD card slot, and a 1830mAh battery. Also Read - Most affordable 12GB RAM smartphones under Rs 30,000 in July 2021: OnePlus Nord CE, Realme X7 Max, etc

The leaked photos showcased a squared-off design with a large display and T9 keypad. The rear imitated the camera design from the OnePlus 7T and other modern smartphones. However, the phone only features a single rear camera of unknown specifications.

The Star 300, on the other hand, had a bigger 2500mAh battery but a smaller display. This model also carries a microSD card slot and support for dual SIM 2G connectivity.

It seems that Realme is trying to penetrate the feature phone market across India with these Star feature phones. Currently, Nokia and Jio dominate this segment with a variety of feature phones selling at lowly prices. Nokia even sells its 3310 as a nostalgic model at an affordable price. On the other hand, Jio sells its JioPhone with support for 4G LTE networks, video calls, access to popular smartphone apps, and a few of the Google services.

Meanwhile, the Dizo sub-brand launched a couple of wireless audio products at very low prices. The Dizo GoPods D TWS earbuds carries a price of Rs 1,599 in India, although initial launch offers bring it down to Rs 1,399. As for the Dizo Wireless earphones, it has been launched for a price of Rs 1,499. One can avail it at an introductory offer price of Rs 1,299 during the first sale on Flipkart.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: July 4, 2021 11:01 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Realme Dizo teases feature phone with rear camera, could be Star 500

Top Tech News of Week: Battlegrounds Mobile India launched, iOS 15 public beta released, more

9 new games join Xbox Game Pass in July; 8 leave the platform

LG Tone Free DFP8W with UVnano and ANC launched: Price, specifications

Windows 11 will change the iconic Blue Screen of Death to Black

All Vi plans under Rs 500 available in India

Realme and Dizo have built strong supply chain, after sales support to meet demand

How to Correct Errors in COVID 19 Vaccine Certificate

Apple iPhone turns 14: Look back at the first iPhone that Steve Jobs launched

Windows 11: How to join Windows Insider Program, check desktop compatibility with next-gen Windows OS

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme Dizo teases feature phone with rear camera, could be Star 500

Mobiles

Realme Dizo teases feature phone with rear camera, could be Star 500
Realme, Kodak could partner for upcoming Realme GT Master Edition

Mobiles

Realme, Kodak could partner for upcoming Realme GT Master Edition
Realme and Dizo have built strong supply chain, after sales support to meet demand

Features

Realme and Dizo have built strong supply chain, after sales support to meet demand
Exclusive: Realme will launch many more budget 5G phones under Narzo series this year

Mobiles

Exclusive: Realme will launch many more budget 5G phones under Narzo series this year
Top Tech News Today: Realme Buds 2 Neo, Dizo GoPods D TWS, Tecno Spark Go 2021 launched

News

Top Tech News Today: Realme Buds 2 Neo, Dizo GoPods D TWS, Tecno Spark Go 2021 launched

हिंदी समाचार

Vivo Y72 5G जल्द भारत में होगा लॉन्च, लीक हुए पोस्टर में सामने आए फीचर्स और मिलने वाले ऑफर्स

Airtel ने यूजर्स को दिया झटका, अब इनकमिंग कॉल के लिए चुकानी होगी ज्यादा कीमत

Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz Answers July 4 2021: फ्लिपकार्ट पर क्विज, इन सवालों के जवाब देकर जीतें गिफ्ट और Discount कूपन

Battlegrounds Mobile India के Top-5 टाइटल्स, जीतने के खेलना होगा धमाकेदार खेल

Battlegrounds Mobile India में फ्री आउटफिट्स पाने के चार तरीके, यहां जानें पूरा प्रोसेस

Latest Videos

Why Free Fire Redeem Codes Do Not Work!

News

Why Free Fire Redeem Codes Do Not Work!
How to Correct Errors in COVID 19 Vaccine Certificate

Features

How to Correct Errors in COVID 19 Vaccine Certificate
Realme Narzo 30 5G first look

Hands On

Realme Narzo 30 5G first look
Realme Narzo 30 4G first look: Redmi Note 10 has got competition

Hands On

Realme Narzo 30 4G first look: Redmi Note 10 has got competition

News

Realme Dizo teases feature phone with rear camera, could be Star 500
Mobiles
Realme Dizo teases feature phone with rear camera, could be Star 500
Top Tech News of Week: Battlegrounds Mobile India launched, iOS 15 public beta released, more

News

Top Tech News of Week: Battlegrounds Mobile India launched, iOS 15 public beta released, more
9 new games join Xbox Game Pass in July; 8 leave the platform

Gaming

9 new games join Xbox Game Pass in July; 8 leave the platform
LG Tone Free DFP8W with UVnano and ANC launched: Price, specifications

Wearables

LG Tone Free DFP8W with UVnano and ANC launched: Price, specifications
Windows 11 will change the iconic Blue Screen of Death to Black

Laptops

Windows 11 will change the iconic Blue Screen of Death to Black

new arrivals in india

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

21,999

Infinix Note 10 Pro
Infinix Note 10 Pro

16,999

Infinix Note 10
Infinix Note 10

10,999

Vivo Y73
Vivo Y73

20,990

OnePlus Nord CE 5G
OnePlus Nord CE 5G

22,999

iQOO Z3
iQOO Z3

19,990

Realme C25s
Realme C25s

9,999

Poco M3 Pro 5G
Poco M3 Pro 5G

13,999

Realme X7 Max 5G
Realme X7 Max 5G

26,999

Oppo F19
Oppo F19

18,990

Motorola Moto G40 Fusion
Motorola Moto G40 Fusion

13,999

POCO M2 Reloaded
POCO M2 Reloaded

9,499

OPPO A74 5G
OPPO A74 5G

17,990

Oppo A53s 5G
Oppo A53s 5G

14,990

Vivo V21 5G
Vivo V21 5G

29,990

Realme C25
Realme C25

9,499

Realme C21
Realme C21

7,999

Realme C20
Realme C20

6,799

Motorola Moto G60
Motorola Moto G60

17,999

iQOO 7
iQOO 7

31,990

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G

39,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Best Sellers