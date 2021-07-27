Realme Flash is the Snapdragon 888 flagship for India with MagDart

Realme India recently came up with a teaser that flashed the word “Flash” along with a dummy phone flaunting MagDart. It turns out that Flash is the name of its upcoming flagship offering for India. A new leak reveals the design as well as some specifications of this phone, and is called the Realme Flash. This could be the next proper Realme flagship with the Snapdragon 888 chip for India, not the Realme GT. Also Read - Realme India teases MagDart wireless charging-equipped phone launching soon

The leak reveals a new design language for Realme that seems inspired by the OnePlus 9 5G. It’s got a triple camera setup on the back, a curved edge display on the front, and support for Realme’s upcoming MagDart wireless charging. The leaked poster claims the Flash to be the first Android smartphone with magnetic wireless charging. Also Read - Realme MagDart charger looks like this, Apple iPhone 12 users won’t be surprised

Realme Flash is the flagship for India

The tip from GSMArena reveals the design along with a couple of its specifications. The phone is relying on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chip that’s accompanied by up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. There’s an AMOLED display with a single punch-hole cutout and curved edges on the sides. The phone will run Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11 at the time of its launch. Also Read - Realme GT Master Explorer Edition, Realme GT Master Edition launched: Here's a closer look

There’s nothing on the cameras but the highlight is on the MagDart wireless charging. Leaks have told us earlier that this is Realme’s foray into magnetic wireless charging technology. The renders show the brick-like MagDart charger stuck to the back of the Flash. The charger itself features a USB-C port and can pump put power exceeding 15W. The smaller puck-like charger will be restricted to 15W.

With Realme India teasing the Flash officially, it is only a matter of time before we see this one on the shelves. The Realme Flash could be the most expensive smartphone Realme has ever sold in India. Realme could either price it close to the likes of the iQOO 7 Legend and Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro, or compete straight up with the OnePlus 9 Pro.

Does that mean the Realme GT isn’t coming to India? It is too early to say but Realme’s Madhav Sheth has talked a great deal about the GT in the past. It seems that Realme plans to have a two-tier flagship lineup in India. The Realme Flash could be the full-blown Snapdragon 888 flagship competing with the OnePlus 9 Pro and iPhone 12 Mini, whereas the Realme GT could be the more affordable one focused simply on the specs.