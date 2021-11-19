Realme foldable concept looks like Samsung Galaxy Z Fold series

Realme currently seems to be focussing on providing customers with the best specifications at a range of price points. While the company has not shared any details about a foldable device as of now, members of Realme Design Studio have shared a concept of the Realme GT 2 Fold online. Also Read - Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 could come with support for 150W fast charging: Details here

The design image after being posted by Realme Design Studio artist called Yani, was later reposted by the reliable leakster Ice Universe.

The image shows a design similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold series, with the hinge being located on the opposite side, which would allow the foldable smartphone to open right up, without the user needing to flip it.

The concept drawings showcase dual 50-megapixel cameras at the back and a 6.5-inch AMOLED cover display. Unfolded, the device will sport an 8-inch AMOLED display. At the bottom right side, we get to see the USB Type-C port and the speaker grille. Both the cover display and the foldable display have cutouts for the selfie cameras. The rear camera module also has another circular cutout, which could be a third sensor or just a flash module.

Realme Design Studio hints that the device could cost north of $1,200 (approximately Rs 89,174). However, Realme has not relayed any information regarding a foldable smartphone till now, which is why we recommend that you take this news with a pinch of salt.

Currently Xiaomi, Samsung and Huawei are the only smartphone manufacturers that sell foldable smartphones globally. Out of these Samsung is the only one to sell its foldable smartphones in the Indian market.

In other news, Oppo is tipped to launch its first consumer foldable phone, codenamed Peacock in India next month. Reports indicate that the device will include top of the line specifications including Snapdragon 888, a 2K display, 50-megapixel primary camera, 4,500mAh battery and more. It is also being said that the device would be a part of the Find series of smartphones.