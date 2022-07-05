Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition design revealed ahead of launch

Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition is set for launch on July 12, but ahead of the grand unveiling — which is going to happen in China — the company has shared the first look of the upcoming phone. Taking a detour from its somewhat wacky designs, Realme has gone for an elegant beige colour with brown edges while the camera design is largely similar to what we have seen on previous Realme phones. The upcoming Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition has been designed by fashion designer Jae Jung.

A set of photos were shared by Realme on its China website. The Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition in these photos shows a rather new design that we have not seen before. On the corners, the phone has brown trims, which make look more like the flaps of a casing, protecting the phone’s slab. Realme’s previous Explorer or Master Edition phones have tried to look different from the vanilla variants, and the upcoming model is in line with that proposition. The photos also show the Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition will have a punch-hole in the dead centre, making it the second such phone after the GT Neo 3.

Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition specifications

While Realme has not talked about the phone’s specifications, a tipster said on Weibo the Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition will come with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080×2412 pixels, a refresh rate of 120Hz, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The tipster also said the phone would come with two 50-megapixel cameras and a 2-megapixel camera on the back, while on the front, there could be a 16-megapixel camera.

Powering the Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition could be a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal memory. For now, it is certain the phone will have an 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant, seeing the listing on an e-commerce website for a blind sale. The phone could run Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0. However, the biggest selling point of the Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition would be the 100W fast charging technology, although a faster 125W is already available in the lineup.