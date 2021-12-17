Realme GT 2 launch imminent as device listed on company website

Realme GT 2 Pro has been in the news for it is going to be Realme’s first premium device that will go against the likes of Samsung and OnePlus. However, the company might not stop there. A new report has surfaced suggesting that Realme will also launch a device by the name Realme GT 2. This device might sit under the GT 2 Pro in terms of both specs and price. Also Read - Realme GT 2 Pro confirmed to feature a 150-degree ultrawide-angle camera

The Realme GT 2 was spotted as a listing on the Chinese brand’s Indian website by Mukul Sharma (@Stufflistings) on Twitter. The listing does not disclose much but it does mention Realme GT 2. Apart from the name, there’s not much that can be gained out of the listing. Also Read - Realme announces December 20 event, could launch Realme GT 2 Pro: Here's what we know

This confirms that Realme GT 2 Pro may not be the only device that will be launched soon. As far as the launch event goes, Realme is expected to reveal the new GT 2 series on 20 December. However, it may not be a proper launch event. The company is expected to reveal the flagship series but the price and the sale date may come much later.

Realme UK had announced the event date and time. The event will be held at 9 AM GMT (2:30 PM IST) on December 20 and will be streamed live via Facebook and YouTube.

Here’s what we know about the Realme GT 2 Pro

The Realme GT 2 Pro will be a flagship smartphone with the latest chipset from Qualcomm’s stable, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. Apart from this, the phone might get up to 12GB of RAM and a variant with 512GB of internal storage.

The device will get a triple camera setup, organized in a unique visor-like fashion. The camera bump also looks substantial. Realme is expected to use a 50-megapixel lens with the device as the primary sensor. The device might also get a selfie camera that might be concealed under the display.

The pricing of the Realme GT 2 Pro has also been hinted at. The GT 2 Pro is expected to be launched at a price of 4000 CNY (roughly Rs 47,700). However, Realme is also expected to launch a special edition of the device that might be priced at 5000 CNY (roughly Rs 59,600).