News

Realme GT 2 Master Explorer Edition launched with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 and 100W fast charging

Mobiles

The all-new Realme GT 2 Master Explorer Edition comes with a new design and offers the powerful Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

Realme GT 2 Master Explorer 2

Realme has officially launched the all-new Realme GT 2 Master Explorer Edition in China. The new device is a flagship offering from the brand and it succeeds the Realme GT Master Explorer Edition. Also Read - Realme C35 with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage launched in India

Some of the phone’s highlights include a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, fast LPDDR5X RAM, and 100W fast charging technology. Also Read - Realme GT 2 Master Explorer Edition to feature 100W fast charging

Realme GT 2 Master Explorer Edition Specifications

Design and Display  Also Read - Realme GT Neo 3 Thor: Love and Thunder Limited Edition smartphone launched in India: Check price, specs, offers

The Realme GT 2 Master Explorer Edition comes with a new design over its predecessor. However, it appears to be only slightly tweaked on the back. Realme collaborated with the designer Jae Jung to create the phone’s design.

The smartphone comes with a 6.7-inch punch-hole display with a Full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) resolution. It is an AMOLED display with narrow bezels. The screen supports a 120Hz refresh rate, 10-bit colors, and HDR10+  support. It also has a 100 percent DCI-P3 color gamut. Realme GT 2 Master Explorer

As you’d expect from a flagship phone, the Realme GT 2 Master Explorer Edition has an in-display fingerprint scanner. Realme claims that the screen has an X7 independent graphics chip inside.

Chipset and Cooling System 

The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. For the unversed, the LPDDR5X is a new technology that succeeds the LPDDR5 RAM Type by offering better efficiency.

Realme has provided a dual vapor chamber liquid cooling system on the phone for dissipating heat. It also has a dual pressure-sensitive shoulder trigger for gamers.

Cameras 

The device flaunts a triple camera setup on the back with a 50MP Sony IMX766 main lens, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP microscope sensor with support for 40x magnification. The main camera supports Optical Image Stabilization.

Battery and Software 

In terms of the battery, the smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 100W fast charging technology. This charging technology is expected to charge the device fully in just 25 minutes. Realme is providing a 100W GaN (Gallium Nitride) charger inside the box.

Although this is not the fastest charging speed that Realme offers for its devices, it is still the first for the brand.

The Realme GT 2 Master Explorer Edition boots on Android 12 OS out of the box and has Realme UI 3.0 on top. It comes with 5G dual-SIM support and has Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2.

Realme GT 2 Master Explorer Edition Pricing and colors

The Realme GT 2 Master Explorer Edition starts at CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs. 41,405 ) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It costs CNY 3,799 (roughly Rs. 44,955) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB variant.

The 12GB RAM + 256GB variant costs CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 47,321). It comes in Black, White, and Brown shades. It will be available in China starting July 19.

 

  • Published Date: July 12, 2022 5:13 PM IST

