Realme Gt 2 Master Explorer Edition Specs Revealed Ahead Of Launch

Realme was expected to launch a new smartphone under the Master Edition moniker on the market. However, very little was known about the smartphone. Now, a fresh piece of news has confirmed that the phone will be called the Realme GT 2 Master Explorer Edition and it will debut with the latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 flagship SoC. Also Read - Best smartwatches with calling feature: Boat Primia, Fire-Boltt Talk 2 and more

Realme GT 2 Master Explorer Edition Specifications (Rumored)

The Realme GT 2 Master Explorer Edition is said to succeed the Master Edition lineup. It will feature an OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is tipped to feature ultra-narrow bezels. However, no numbers have been shared with us. For instance, the GT Neo 3 has a 94.2% screen-to-body ratio. We expect the GT 2 Master Explorer Edition to have a similar or better screen-t0-body ratio. Also Read - Realme GT Neo 3T to launch on June 7: All details here

Coming to the optics, the smartphone will come with a 50MP main camera at the rear. It is said to have Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) support. On the front, it will have a 32MP selfie snapper. Details regarding the other lenses aren’t known, but we expect an ultra-wide lens to be the secondary lens at the rear. Also Read - Realme Pad X with 11-inch 2K display, Snapdragon 695 SoC launched: Price, specifications and more

The smartphone will come powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 octa-core SoC paired with 8GB and 12GB of RAM. It will come in three storage options – 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. Interestingly, Realme will launch the phone with two batteries and fast charging options similar to the recently released Realme GT Neo 3.

The phone will have a variant with a 4,800mAh battery + 150W fast charging, while the other variant will have a 5,000mAh battery + 100W fast charging combination. The phone will boot on Android 12 out of the box with Realme UI 3.0.

Realme GT 2 Master Explorer Edition Launch and Pricing

As for the launch date, the company is yet to announce an official date for its release. But since its specs have been uncovered, we expect the launch to happen in the next few months. Owing to the fact that it will come with the latest chipset, we expect the phone to cost more than the Realme GT 2 Pro.