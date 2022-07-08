comscore Realme GT 2 Master Explorer Edition confirmed to have 100W fast charging
News

Realme GT 2 Master Explorer Edition to feature 100W fast charging

Mobiles

The device will be shipped with a 100W GaN charger that will reduce the heat while charging.

realmegt2exp

Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition may use a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor.

Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition is set to launch on July 12 in China. Before its debut, we have been seeing some major leaks and teasers of the device. Now, Realme has yet again shared a new teaser of the smartphone, and it sheds light on the phone’s battery. Also Read - Realme GT Neo 3 Thor: Love and Thunder Limited Edition smartphone launched in India: Check price, specs, offers

Realme GT 2 Master Explorer Edition will be shipped with a 100W GaN charger

The Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition is confirmed to come with a 5,000mAh battery. This battery will support a 100W GaN (Gallium Nitride) fast charging technology. Also Read - Realme GT Neo 3 to launch in Thor: Love and Thunder Special Edition, hints Madhav Sheth

Despite the phone supporting a 100W charging speed, Realme claims that the phone won’t get heated up. The GaN charger that will be shipped with the phone is said to reduce heat by up to 85 percent. The 100W solution is said to charge the device completely in just 25 minutes. Also Read - Realme C30 goes on sale at Rs 7,499: Top smartphones under Rs 10,000 you can buy instead

Apart from this, previous leaks have revealed that the Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition will come with a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will have 10-bit colors and HDR10+ support.

Under the hood, the smartphone will come powered by the latest flagship chipset. It will board the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 octa-core SoC paired with LPDDR5x RAM. The phone is expected to come in three different RAM and storage variants – 8GB RAM/128GB storage, 8GB RAM/256GB storage, and lastly the 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant.

The device is expected to come with dual vapor chamber liquid cooling technology for dissipating heat.

On the camera front, the Explorer Master Edition will flaunt a triple camera system at the rear. The setup will go by a 50MP main lens, a 20MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP tertiary lens.

As we learned above, the phone will pack a 5,000mAh battery and have 100W fast charging support. The smartphone will boot on Android 12 OS out of the box with Realme UI on top.

The GT 2 Master Explorer Edition will launch on July 12 in China. It will be assisted by two accessories: Realme Book Air and Realme Buds Air 3 Neo.

  Published Date: July 8, 2022 5:57 PM IST

