Realme GT 2 Pro confirmed to feature triple camera, flaunt paper-inspired design

Realme GT 2 Pro has been confirmed to make its global debut on January 4, 2022. While the Chinese brand already revealed a few key details in the past, Realme has come up again to share a glimpse of the design of its upcoming 'premium smartphone.'

The images posted by Realme reveal the phone featuring a curved body with a paper-like texture at the back. Realme notes that the 'Paper Tech Master Design,' may also be implemented to vanilla variant Realme GT 2. The new design will be more eco-friendly, the company cites. Realme (as per Pocket Lint quotes) says, "Realme believes materials can break design boundaries in all directions. Distinctive product design is essential for all Realme products, but the environment will not be sacrificed in its name. This is where Realme thinks style and sustainability don't need to be mutually exclusive. Realme believes in the harmony between environment and technology."

The device could be seen housing a triple camera setup at the back with renowned Japanese designer Naoto Fukasawa's signature on the right side. The power key is placed on the right edge of the frame.

Realme GT 2 Pro: What’s confirmed, what has been leaked so far

As per the confirmation list, the Realme GT 2 Pro will get a new ultra-wide-angle sensor with a 150-degree field of view. It will include a fish-eye mode that is claimed to deliver better pictures with its “ultra-long depth of field effect.” A 360-degree NFC support will join the spec sheet as well. The new GT-series smartphone will likely be among the first to get Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 silicon. Realme is said to equip an Antenna Array Matrix System that will consist of 12 antennas covering all sides of the smartphone and will have support to mainstream brands in almost all directions. The phone will also get a Wi-Fi enhancer.

The handset maker didn’t share any specifics on the international availability yet, but we expect the phone to arrive in other regions including India in the coming months’ post its official launch.