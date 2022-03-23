comscore Realme GT 2, Realme GT 2 Pro to launch in India on April 7: Here’s everything we know so far
Realme GT 2 Pro confirmed to launch in India on April 7

To recall, both the handsets come in up to 12 GB of RAM and up to 256 GB of internal storage. Realme GT2 Pro is priced at 749 Euro (about Rs 64,200), and Realme GT2 is available globally at 549 Euro (about Rs 46,300).

Realme has recently launched two new handsets globally – Realme GT 2 Pro and Realme GT 2. Both the smartphones are launched with powerful features, including Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Chipset, advanced metric system, and Dolby Atmos dual stereo speakers. After debuting globally and in China, the tech giant is now set to unveil these two powerful smartphones in the Indian market. Also Read - WhatsApp features you should look out for: Language change, message reactions and more

Realme posted on its official Twitter handle about the India launch date of Realme GT 2 and Realme GT 2 Pro. The company will unveil the two handsets on April 7 at 12:30 pm IST. Also Read - Twitter now lets you create GIFs using your iPhone’s camera: How to use it

Price

To recall, both the handsets come in up to 12 GB of RAM and up to 256 GB of internal storage. Realme GT2 Pro is priced at 749 Euro (about Rs 64,200), and Realme GT2 is available globally at 549 Euro (about Rs 46,300).

The starting price of Realme GT 2 in China is CNY 2,699 (approximately Rs. 32,300) for 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. Additionally, Realme GT 2 Pro was introduced with a starting price of CNY 3,899 (about Rs 46,600). No information has been revealed about their price in India yet. The company launched smartphones in Paper White, Paper Green, Steel Black, and Titanium Blue color options.

Specifications

Realme GT 2 Pro phone works on Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12. It flaunts a 6.7-inch 2K AMOLED LTPO 2.0 display, which comes with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1000Hz touch sampling rate, and Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

Apart from this, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor is present in the phone, with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The battery of the phone is 5000mAh, which supports 65W fast charging.

A triple rear camera setup in the phone for photography includes a 50MP primary Sony IMX766 sensor, which supports OIS and EIS, a 50MP ultrawide lens supporting a 150-degree field-of-view. The third camera is a 40x macro lens. There is a 32MP selfie camera for selfies and video calling on the phone.

Talking about the specification, Realme GT 2 has a 6.62-inch full-HD + E4 AMOLED display. It runs on Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12. The smartphone is equipped with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC and up to 12GB of RAM. It has a triple rear camera setup. There is a 50MP primary camera, 8MP ultra wide-angle sensor, and 2MP macro lens at the back. For a selfie, it has a 16MP front camera. It has a 5000mAh battery with 65W SuperDart fast charging support.

  Published Date: March 23, 2022 9:02 AM IST

Best Sellers