Realme GT 2 Pro to join Xiaomi 12 series, will be among the first to get Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip
News

Realme GT 2 Pro to join Xiaomi 12 series, will be among the first to get Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip

Mobiles

Realme GT 2 Pro confirmed to get the latest Snapdragon flagship chip, the phone is tipped to get a 120Hz display, support 125W wired fast charging solution.

Realme GT Master Edition

Representational image

Hours after Qualcomm unveiled the new branding scheme for Snapdragon mobile platform, smartphone brands have started announcing their devices that would ship with the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 flagship chipset. Also Read - Xiaomi 12 could become first smartphone to launch with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset

While Xiaomi confirmed its next-gen Xiaomi 12 premium series to have the latest chip onboard, its rival Realme is joining the crowd with its new Realme GT 2 Pro smartphone. Madhav Sheth in an interview last month called the device the ‘ultra-premium flagship,’ and we now see the reason behind the bold name casting. Also Read - Qualcomm Tech Summit 2021: Qualcomm updates Snapdragon branding, bets on simplified naming convention

Realme GT 2 Pro to be among the first to launch with the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip

Just after Qualcomm’s keynote at the Tech Summit 2021, Realme’s VP Chase Xu has confirmed that the upcoming Realme GT 2 Pro will be one of the first phones to get the new Snapdragon mobile platform. The executive said that it will be a “truly high-end flagship product that will exceed the expectations of young users around the world.” Also Read - Qualcomm launches new flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset: Check features

To recall, the Realme GT 2 Pro with the new chip purportedly appeared on AnTuTu benchmarks scoring over 1 million points a few days ago. The young Chinese brand didn’t divulge much on the key aspects of its next flagship phone, however, past leaks suggest the GT series phone to sport a 6.8-inch WQHD+ flat OLED panel with an adaptive refresh rate of 120Hz. Although some reports indicate the device to pack a 6.5-inch AMOLED display.

The device is rumoured to offer 12GB of RAM, and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. It could get 125W super fast wired charging support. For capturing photos, the Realme GT 2 Pro could likely offer a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens. It may have a 32-megapixel camera upfront for taking selfies. The phone is tipped to run UI 3.0 based on Android 12 out of the box. Reports indicate that the handset might be released by the company early next year.

As mentioned earlier, the popular Chinese brand Xiaomi has announced that it will launch the Xiaomi 12 series with the new Snapdragon chip. A few other leading brands Samsung and OnePlus are also expected to bring their upcoming flagships, Galaxy S22 lineup, and OnePlus 10 Pro with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor.

  Published Date: December 1, 2021 10:16 AM IST

