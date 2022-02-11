comscore Realme GT 2 Pro India launch imminent as company shares teaser online
Realme GT 2 Pro India launch imminent as company shares teaser online

Realme GT 2 Pro, the 'ultra-flagship' phone from the company is launching in India soon; the phone is tipped to carry an expensive price tag.

Realme GT 2 Pro

(Image source: OnLeaks)

Realme GT 2 Pro, the company’s new flagship is finally coming to India. The company’s VP Madhav Sheth took to Twitter to tease the India launch. The executive also shared an image that showed the front fascia of the device. Also Read - Realme GT Neo3 Gaming Edition design leaked, likely to have Dimensity 9000 SoC

“The Galaxy is full of stars & we always lookout for the brightest one. Shining bright as ever, our realme GT 2 Pro will feature the best flat display among all Android phones soon,” Madhav tweeted. Also Read - Valentine's Day: 5 gifting ideas for him under Rs 5,000

To recall, Realme GT 2 Pro already made its official debut in China last year. And the Indian variant is expected to carry similar internals as the Chinese counterpart. The phone’s base model was launched starting at CNY 3,899 (around Rs 45,600), while the high-end variant came for CNY 4,799 (around Rs 56,300). Also Read - Realme Narzo 50, Realme GT 2 series to launch in India soon, says Madhav Sheth

Realme GT 2 Pro specifications

Realme GT 2 Pro, the ‘ultra-flagship’ phone features a 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. The display has a peak brightness of 1400 nits, and a 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut. The panel has Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. Powering the phone is the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS3.1 storage.

The device boots up Android 12 based Realme UI 3.1 custom skin. In terms of camera, the phone offers a triple camera setup at the back housing a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel ultra-macro lens. For selfies and video calls, it has a 32-megapixel front camera embedded in the punch-hole cutout at the top-left. For backup, it packs a 5,000mAh battery with a 65W fast charging solution. Realme hasn’t shared the launch date yet but we expect to hear more about it in the coming days.

  • Published Date: February 11, 2022 7:18 PM IST

