Realme India has launched its cheapest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 phone in India. The new device has been launched at a starting price of Rs 44,999. However, this will be under an introductory offer. The Realme device also features a unique design that it claims is eco-friendly. The company claims it is the most premium flagship the brand has launched to date. The new smartphone will be competing against the iQoo 9 Pro, Galaxy S22 series, and the latest OnePlus 10 Pro. Also Read - Realme Book Prime launched in India: Check price, specs, availability

Pricing and Availability

The Realme GT 2 Pro has been launched in two variants. The first variant that comes with 8GB RAM and 128 GB storage has been priced at Rs 44,999 (introductory price). The second variant has been launched with 12GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage and it will cost you Rs 52,999 (introductory price). The original price of the 8GB/128GB variant is Rs 49,999. The 12GB/256GB variant is originally priced at Rs 57,999. The company is also offering Also Read - Realme 9 4G launched in India: Check price, specs, offers

The new Realme smartphone will be made available via the company’s official store and Flipkart. The first sale will be conducted on April 14 at 12 PM. Buyers will have three colour options to choose from. The colours are Paper White, Paper Green and Steel Black. Also Read - Realme GT 2 Pro, Realme 9 4G launching in India today: How to watch live stream, expected price, specs

Specifications

The Realme GT 2 Pro is an out-and-out flagship in terms of specifications. The device gets a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. Realme claims the device has the largest heat dissipation area in the industry. Considering that there have been heating issues in other Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 phones, this could help boost overall performance.

Design

The Realme GT 2 Pro back panel is made up of a Bio-polymer material, which gives it a unique paper-like look. The back panel is etched with laser-cut designs to make grooves that also provide a unique texture on the back panel.

Display

The phone gets a display with a 2K resolution with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The screen is an LTPO2 AMOLED panel which will help conserve battery as the display can go down to a refresh rate of just 1Hz. The phone gets protection by using Gorilla Glass Victus on the front.

Camera

The Realme GT 2 Pro comes with a triple-lens setup. It features one 50-megapixel primary camera which uses an IMX766 Sony sensor. A second camera module is also present in the phone and it is a 50-megapixel unit. This module is an ultra-wide-angle lens with support for a 150-degree field of vision. The third lens is a 40X micro lens that can enable a new ‘Microscope’ camera feature on the device.

Battery

The phone gets a 5000mAh battery pack with the device which can support up to 65W of fast charging. The phone gets a USB Type C port to charge the device. There’s no 3.5mm headphone jack.