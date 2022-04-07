comscore Realme GT 2 Pro launched in India with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, price tag under Rs 45,000
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Realme Gt 2 Pro Launched In India With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 With Price Under Rs 45000
News

Realme GT 2 Pro launch in India: Cheapest smartphone with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip

Mobiles

The Realme GT 2 Pro comes with a 2K display, a triple-lens camera setup, a 5000mAh battery pack and support for 65W fast charging.

Realme GT 2 Pro Launched

Realme GT 2 Pro in Paper Green colour

Realme India has launched its cheapest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 phone in India. The new device has been launched at a starting price of Rs 44,999. However, this will be under an introductory offer. The Realme device also features a unique design that it claims is eco-friendly. The company claims it is the most premium flagship the brand has launched to date. The new smartphone will be competing against the iQoo 9 Pro, Galaxy S22 series, and the latest OnePlus 10 Pro. Also Read - Realme Book Prime launched in India: Check price, specs, availability

Pricing and Availability

The Realme GT 2 Pro has been launched in two variants. The first variant that comes with 8GB RAM and 128 GB storage has been priced at Rs 44,999 (introductory price). The second variant has been launched with 12GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage and it will cost you Rs 52,999 (introductory price). The original price of the 8GB/128GB variant is Rs 49,999. The 12GB/256GB variant is originally priced at Rs 57,999. The company is also offering Also Read - Realme 9 4G launched in India: Check price, specs, offers

The new Realme smartphone will be made available via the company’s official store and Flipkart. The first sale will be conducted on April 14 at 12 PM. Buyers will have three colour options to choose from. The colours are Paper White, Paper Green and Steel Black. Also Read - Realme GT 2 Pro, Realme 9 4G launching in India today: How to watch live stream, expected price, specs

Specifications

The Realme GT 2 Pro is an out-and-out flagship in terms of specifications. The device gets a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. Realme claims the device has the largest heat dissipation area in the industry. Considering that there have been heating issues in other Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 phones, this could help boost overall performance.

Design

The Realme GT 2 Pro back panel is made up of a Bio-polymer material, which gives it a unique paper-like look. The back panel is etched with laser-cut designs to make grooves that also provide a unique texture on the back panel.

Display

The phone gets a display with a 2K resolution with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The screen is an LTPO2 AMOLED panel which will help conserve battery as the display can go down to a refresh rate of just 1Hz. The phone gets protection by using Gorilla Glass Victus on the front.

Camera

The Realme GT 2 Pro comes with a triple-lens setup. It features one 50-megapixel primary camera which uses an IMX766 Sony sensor. A second camera module is also present in the phone and it is a 50-megapixel unit. This module is an ultra-wide-angle lens with support for a 150-degree field of vision.  The third lens is a 40X micro lens that can enable a new ‘Microscope’ camera feature on the device.

Battery

The phone gets a 5000mAh battery pack with the device which can support up to 65W of fast charging. The phone gets a USB Type C port to charge the device. There’s no 3.5mm headphone jack.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: April 7, 2022 1:52 PM IST
  • Updated Date: April 7, 2022 2:24 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Realme GT 2 Pro

Realme GT 2 Pro
Android 12
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
50MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Realme Buds Air 3, Realme Smart TV Stick launched in India today: Check out price, specs, offers, sale
News
Realme Buds Air 3, Realme Smart TV Stick launched in India today: Check out price, specs, offers, sale
Realme GT 2 Pro launch in India: Cheapest smartphone with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Mobiles

Realme GT 2 Pro launch in India: Cheapest smartphone with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Realme 9 4G arrives in india with Snapdragon 680, 108MP camera

Mobiles

Realme 9 4G arrives in india with Snapdragon 680, 108MP camera

Realme GT 2 Pro, Realme 9 4G to launch in India today: How to watch live stream, expected price, specs

Mobiles

Realme GT 2 Pro, Realme 9 4G to launch in India today: How to watch live stream, expected price, specs

How to use emoji reactions in Google Docs

How To

How to use emoji reactions in Google Docs

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Realme GT 2 Pro launch in India: Cheapest smartphone with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Realme Book Prime launched in India for Rs 57,999

Realme Buds Air 3, Realme Smart TV Stick launched in India today: Check out price, specs, offers, sale

Realme GT 2 Pro, Realme 9 4G to launch in India today: How to watch live stream, expected price, specs

Google maps new update rolled out

Easy Steps To Back Up WhatsApp Chats On Google Drive, Check Tutorial Video

List Of Smartphones That Will Launch In Month Of April

Explained: What is Tata Neu, why Tata Group built it

OnePlus 10 Pro With 80W SUPERVOOC Fast Charging And 6.7-Inch LTPO Display Launched In India, All You Need To Know

OnePlus 10 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus vs Vivo iQOO 9 Pro: Which one to buy?

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme GT 2 Pro launch in India: Cheapest smartphone with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Mobiles

Realme GT 2 Pro launch in India: Cheapest smartphone with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Realme Book Prime launched in India for Rs 57,999

Laptops

Realme Book Prime launched in India for Rs 57,999
Realme 9 4G arrives in india with Snapdragon 680, 108MP camera

Mobiles

Realme 9 4G arrives in india with Snapdragon 680, 108MP camera
Realme GT 2 Pro, Realme 9 4G to launch in India today: How to watch live stream, expected price, specs

Mobiles

Realme GT 2 Pro, Realme 9 4G to launch in India today: How to watch live stream, expected price, specs
Realme C31 to go on sale today at 12 pm: Check pricing, sale offers

Deals

Realme C31 to go on sale today at 12 pm: Check pricing, sale offers

हिंदी समाचार

Realme Book Prime भारत में लॉन्च, जानें कितनी है कीमत और सभी स्पेसिफिकेशन

Realme 9 4G फोन 108MP कैमरे के साथ भारत में लॉन्च, जानें कीमत

Realme GT 2 Pro भारत में हुआ लॉन्च, 50+50MP डुअल प्राइमरी कैमरा, बेहतरीन डिस्प्ले और 65W फास्ट चार्जिंग से लैस

WhatsApp का Poll Feature बनाएगा चैटिंग को मजेदार, जल्द आ सकता है अपडेट

OnePlus TV Y1S Pro भारत में लॉन्च, HDR10, 4K डिस्प्ले समेत मिलेंगे जबरदस्त फीचर्स

Latest Videos

Google maps new update rolled out | Toll Road Price Estimates and Better Navigation System

News

Google maps new update rolled out | Toll Road Price Estimates and Better Navigation System
Apple WWDC 2022 Date Announced | Know All the Details Here | BGR.in

News

Apple WWDC 2022 Date Announced | Know All the Details Here | BGR.in
Easy Steps To Back Up WhatsApp Chats On Google Drive, Check Tutorial Video

Features

Easy Steps To Back Up WhatsApp Chats On Google Drive, Check Tutorial Video
Realme GT 2 Pro To Samsung M53 5G: List Of Smartphones That Will Launch In Month Of April - Watch

News

Realme GT 2 Pro To Samsung M53 5G: List Of Smartphones That Will Launch In Month Of April - Watch

News

Realme GT 2 Pro launch in India: Cheapest smartphone with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Mobiles
Realme GT 2 Pro launch in India: Cheapest smartphone with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Realme Book Prime launched in India for Rs 57,999

Laptops

Realme Book Prime launched in India for Rs 57,999
Realme Buds Air 3, Realme Smart TV Stick launched in India today: Check out price, specs, offers, sale

News

Realme Buds Air 3, Realme Smart TV Stick launched in India today: Check out price, specs, offers, sale
Realme GT 2 Pro, Realme 9 4G to launch in India today: How to watch live stream, expected price, specs

Mobiles

Realme GT 2 Pro, Realme 9 4G to launch in India today: How to watch live stream, expected price, specs
Google maps new update rolled out

News

Google maps new update rolled out

new arrivals in india

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Best Sellers