Realme GT 2 Pro likely to launch in India later this month

Realme GT 2 series was introduced globally at MWC 2022 last month. The brand showcased two flagships- Realme GT 2, and GT 2 Pro. While Realme teased the launch of its new lineup in India it didn't provide an exact date. But a new report now suggests that the Pro model might debut later this month.

As per the tipster Mukul Sharma, the Realme GT 2 Pro might arrive by the end of this month in two configurations- 8GB/128GB internal storage and 12GB/256GB native storage. The phone is tipped to get the same colour options as the global version.

Realme GT 2 Pro specifications, features

Realme GT 2 Pro was launched at MWC 2022 on February 28. The flagship model from the brand was introduced with Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. The second iteration of the GT series came with a 6.7-inch AMOLED 2K resolution display with LTPO 2.0 technology that allows auto-adjusting refresh rate of the panel depending on the content you are watching. The display has Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection and 1400 nits of peak brightness.

The phone boasts a 9-layer cooling structure for sustained performance. On the camera front, the phone gets a triple camera setup housing a 50-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 50-megapixel wide-angle lens, and a 40-megapixel macro camera. The trio comes with OIS and Omni-directional PDAF. For videos and selfies, the phone offers a 32-megapixel camera.

Realme GT 2 Pro is one of the first from the company to get the new Realme UI 3.0 skin. The company promises three years of Android OS updates and four years of Android security patches. For backup, the phone is jammed with a 5,000mAh battery with 65W SuperDart charging support.

As for the pricing, Realme GT 2 Pro was launched starting at Euro 649 (around Rs 54,000). It remains to be seen whether the brand tags a similar price in the Indian variant.