comscore Realme GT 2 Pro likely to launch in India later this month
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Realme GT 2 Pro likely to launch in India later this month
News

Realme GT 2 Pro likely to launch in India later this month

Mobiles

Realme GT 2 Pro tipped to debut in India by the end of this month, the phone was introduced at MWC 2022 for Euro 649 (roughly Rs 54,000).

Realme-GT-2-Pro-1

Realme GT 2 series was introduced globally at MWC 2022 last month. The brand showcased two flagships- Realme GT 2, and GT 2 Pro. While Realme teased the launch of its new lineup in India it didn’t provide an exact date. But a new report now suggests that the Pro model might debut later this month. Also Read - Best smartphones with fast charging support under Rs 20,000

As per the tipster Mukul Sharma, the Realme GT 2 Pro might arrive by the end of this month in two configurations- 8GB/128GB internal storage and 12GB/256GB native storage. The phone is tipped to get the same colour options as the global version. Also Read - Realme 9 5G, Realme 9 SE 5G key details revealed ahead of launch

Realme GT 2 Pro specifications, features

Realme GT 2 Pro was launched at MWC 2022 on February 28. The flagship model from the brand was introduced with Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. The second iteration of the GT series came with a 6.7-inch AMOLED 2K resolution display with LTPO 2.0 technology that allows auto-adjusting refresh rate of the panel depending on the content you are watching. The display has Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection and 1400 nits of peak brightness. Also Read - Realme 9 5G key details revealed, likely to launch in India soon

The phone boasts a 9-layer cooling structure for sustained performance. On the camera front, the phone gets a triple camera setup housing a 50-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 50-megapixel wide-angle lens, and a 40-megapixel macro camera. The trio comes with OIS and Omni-directional PDAF. For videos and selfies, the phone offers a 32-megapixel camera.

Realme GT 2 Pro is one of the first from the company to get the new Realme UI 3.0 skin. The company promises three years of Android OS updates and four years of Android security patches. For backup, the phone is jammed with a 5,000mAh battery with 65W SuperDart charging support.

As for the pricing, Realme GT 2 Pro was launched starting at Euro 649 (around Rs 54,000). It remains to be seen whether the brand tags a similar price in the Indian variant.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: March 6, 2022 6:06 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Realme GT 2 Pro

Realme GT 2 Pro
Android 12
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
50MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Realme GT 2 Pro likely to launch in India later this month
Mobiles
Realme GT 2 Pro likely to launch in India later this month
How to save mobile data or WiFi bandwidth on iPhone

How To

How to save mobile data or WiFi bandwidth on iPhone

Video game companies that have halted their services in Russia

Photo Gallery

Video game companies that have halted their services in Russia

Video game companies that have halted their services in Russia

Photo Gallery

Video game companies that have halted their services in Russia

Halo Infinite Season 2 to bring new maps, modes, co-op campaign to arrive some time in next month

Gaming

Halo Infinite Season 2 to bring new maps, modes, co-op campaign to arrive some time in next month

Apple iPhone SE 3 key features revealed, mass production likely to begin this month

Mobiles

Apple iPhone SE 3 key features revealed, mass production likely to begin this month

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Realme GT 2 Pro likely to launch in India later this month

Halo Infinite Season 2 to bring new maps, modes, co-op campaign to arrive some time in next month

Apple iPhone SE 3 key features revealed, mass production likely to begin this month

Motorola Moto G22 With MediaTek Helio G37 And 50MP Primary Camera Gets Launched, Checkout All Key Features, Specs And Price Here

Leaked ! Realme 9 5G May Have A Refreshed Design And 144Hz Display, Here's What You Can Expect - Checkout Video

Motorola Moto G22 With MediaTek Helio G37 And 50MP Primary Camera Gets Launched, Checkout All Key Features, Specs And Price Here

Best google chrome extension you should have

WhatsApp Brings A New Update, Users Can Now Pause And Resume Audio While Recording A Voice Note

How tech companies are helping people in Ukraine conflict

Best 5 Smartphones to Buy Under Rs 30,000 - Oppo Reno 7 | Realme 9 Pro+ | Vivo V23 and more

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme GT 2 Pro likely to launch in India later this month

Mobiles

Realme GT 2 Pro likely to launch in India later this month
Realme 9 5G, Realme 9 SE 5G key details revealed ahead of launch

Mobiles

Realme 9 5G, Realme 9 SE 5G key details revealed ahead of launch
Realme 9 5G key details revealed, likely to launch in India soon

Mobiles

Realme 9 5G key details revealed, likely to launch in India soon
Realme 9 series, Realme TechLife Watch S100, and TechLife Buds N100 launch in India on March 10

Mobiles

Realme 9 series, Realme TechLife Watch S100, and TechLife Buds N100 launch in India on March 10
Realme V25 with photochromic back panel launched: Price, specifications

Mobiles

Realme V25 with photochromic back panel launched: Price, specifications

हिंदी समाचार

Garena Free Fire पर चढ़ेगा होली का 'रंग', 9 मार्च को मिलेंगे लेजेंडरी आउट्फिट और गन स्किन

Apple iPhone, MacBook की खरीद पर बम्पर छूट! Vijay Sales पर मिल रहा ऑफर

Free Fire MAX में आया Dmitri कैरेक्टर और LOL इमोट पाने का मौका, जानें कैसे मिलेंगे फ्री

BGMI ban: गेम को बैन करवाने के लिए कोर्ट में दाखिल हुई PIL, जानें सरकार का जवाब

Russia Ukraine War: एप्पल से गूगल तक, इन बड़ी टेक कंपनियों ने रूस के खिलाफ उठाए कड़े कदम

Latest Videos

Motorola Moto G22 With MediaTek Helio G37 And 50MP Primary Camera Gets Launched, Checkout All Key Features, Specs And Price Here

News

Motorola Moto G22 With MediaTek Helio G37 And 50MP Primary Camera Gets Launched, Checkout All Key Features, Specs And Price Here
Leaked ! Realme 9 5G May Have A Refreshed Design And 144Hz Display, Here's What You Can Expect - Checkout Video

News

Leaked ! Realme 9 5G May Have A Refreshed Design And 144Hz Display, Here's What You Can Expect - Checkout Video
5 Best google chrome extension everyone should have; Watch video

Features

5 Best google chrome extension everyone should have; Watch video
WhatsApp Brings A New Update, Users Can Now Pause And Resume Audio While Recording A Voice Note

News

WhatsApp Brings A New Update, Users Can Now Pause And Resume Audio While Recording A Voice Note

News

Realme GT 2 Pro likely to launch in India later this month
Mobiles
Realme GT 2 Pro likely to launch in India later this month
Halo Infinite Season 2 to bring new maps, modes, co-op campaign to arrive some time in next month

Gaming

Halo Infinite Season 2 to bring new maps, modes, co-op campaign to arrive some time in next month
Apple iPhone SE 3 key features revealed, mass production likely to begin this month

Mobiles

Apple iPhone SE 3 key features revealed, mass production likely to begin this month
Motorola Moto G22 With MediaTek Helio G37 And 50MP Primary Camera Gets Launched, Checkout All Key Features, Specs And Price Here

News

Motorola Moto G22 With MediaTek Helio G37 And 50MP Primary Camera Gets Launched, Checkout All Key Features, Specs And Price Here
Leaked ! Realme 9 5G May Have A Refreshed Design And 144Hz Display, Here's What You Can Expect - Checkout Video

News

Leaked ! Realme 9 5G May Have A Refreshed Design And 144Hz Display, Here's What You Can Expect - Checkout Video

new arrivals in india

Y33T
Y33T

18,990

V25 5G
V25 5G

27,990

Y10
Y10

12,490

Galaxy S21 FE 256GB
Galaxy S21 FE 256GB

58,999

Galaxy M53 5G
Galaxy M53 5G

24,999

Mi 11i 8GB RAM
Mi 11i 8GB RAM

26,999

11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM
11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM

28,999

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

16,990

Best Sellers